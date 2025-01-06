Modern Threads (I) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.02
23.26
9.71
7.44
Depreciation
-2.76
-3.01
-2.6
-2.13
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.61
24.07
11.92
-3.72
Other operating items
Operating
0.86
44.31
19.03
1.59
Capital expenditure
-8.91
-0.88
-18.54
6.94
Free cash flow
-8.04
43.42
0.49
8.53
Equity raised
-311.6
-362.68
-384.36
-399.47
Investing
0
0
-2.97
2.97
Financing
8.07
11.77
16.5
18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-311.57
-307.49
-370.34
-369.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.