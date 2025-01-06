iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern Threads (I) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Modern Threads FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.02

23.26

9.71

7.44

Depreciation

-2.76

-3.01

-2.6

-2.13

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.61

24.07

11.92

-3.72

Other operating items

Operating

0.86

44.31

19.03

1.59

Capital expenditure

-8.91

-0.88

-18.54

6.94

Free cash flow

-8.04

43.42

0.49

8.53

Equity raised

-311.6

-362.68

-384.36

-399.47

Investing

0

0

-2.97

2.97

Financing

8.07

11.77

16.5

18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-311.57

-307.49

-370.34

-369.97

