Modern Threads (I) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

53.34
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:27:26 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Modern Threads (I) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

147.13

200.58

228.21

164.65

yoy growth (%)

-26.65

-12.1

38.6

10.78

Raw materials

-90.51

-132.32

-152.47

-104.77

As % of sales

61.51

65.96

66.81

63.63

Employee costs

-18.79

-22.42

-21.55

-16.5

As % of sales

12.77

11.18

9.44

10.02

Other costs

-35.08

-43.51

-44.03

-36.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.84

21.69

19.29

22.42

Operating profit

2.73

2.32

10.14

6.45

OPM

1.85

1.15

4.44

3.92

Depreciation

-2.76

-3.01

-2.6

-2.13

Interest expense

-1.48

-0.12

-2.21

-0.98

Other income

2.53

24.06

4.38

4.1

Profit before tax

1.02

23.26

9.71

7.44

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.02

23.25

9.71

7.44

Exceptional items

0.7

2.1

1.05

0

Net profit

1.72

25.35

10.76

7.44

yoy growth (%)

-93.21

135.52

44.6

-17.74

NPM

1.16

12.64

4.71

4.52

