|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
147.13
200.58
228.21
164.65
yoy growth (%)
-26.65
-12.1
38.6
10.78
Raw materials
-90.51
-132.32
-152.47
-104.77
As % of sales
61.51
65.96
66.81
63.63
Employee costs
-18.79
-22.42
-21.55
-16.5
As % of sales
12.77
11.18
9.44
10.02
Other costs
-35.08
-43.51
-44.03
-36.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.84
21.69
19.29
22.42
Operating profit
2.73
2.32
10.14
6.45
OPM
1.85
1.15
4.44
3.92
Depreciation
-2.76
-3.01
-2.6
-2.13
Interest expense
-1.48
-0.12
-2.21
-0.98
Other income
2.53
24.06
4.38
4.1
Profit before tax
1.02
23.26
9.71
7.44
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.02
23.25
9.71
7.44
Exceptional items
0.7
2.1
1.05
0
Net profit
1.72
25.35
10.76
7.44
yoy growth (%)
-93.21
135.52
44.6
-17.74
NPM
1.16
12.64
4.71
4.52
