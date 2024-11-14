Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

MODERN THREADS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Modern Threads (India) Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14 November. 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. Pursuant to the Reg 30 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, the Board of Directors have, approved the following: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors thereon. 2. On recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has re-appointed of Shri. Ram Awatar Kabra (DIN: 00945603) as Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director of the Company w.e.f 19th November, 2024 for a period of 3 years, subject to the approval of shareholders. 3. On recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has appointed of Shri. Mukesh Kumar Soni (DIN: 10804913) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director (Non-Executive) for a period of 5 years, subject to the approval of shareholders. 4. Appointment of Shri Anil Kumar Jain as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. 14th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

MODERN THREADS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. pursuant to the Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the Board of directors at their meeting held on 14.08.2024 and approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with limited review report issued by the statutory auditor thereon Pursuant to the Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 14th August, 2024, have, inter alia, approved the following: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Kacholiya S/o Shri Rajmal Kacholiya (PAN: EEIPK7489M) as Internal Auditor of the Company w.e.f 14.08.2024. 3. Resignation of Mr. Nishant Surana S/o Shri Suresh Chandra Surana (PAN AZKPS4000R) as an Internal Auditor of the Company w.e.f 14.08.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

MODERN THREADS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 30th May, 2024, have, inter alia, approved the following: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31st March, 2024. A Copy of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon are enclosed herewith; 2. Alteration of Object Clause by way of addition of new sub-clause i.e. sub-clause 5 to clause III (A) of the Memorandum of Association, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company in the ensuing General Meeting. 3. Appointment of S. Goyal & Co., Cost Accountants, Jaipur as Cost Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to the regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, the brief details of S. Goyal & Co., Cost Accountants is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024