Modern Threads (I) Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Aug.80, Modern Threads (I) Ltd commenced operations in Jan.82 at its plant located in Raila, Bhilwara district, Rajasthan. It was jointly promoted by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) and H S Ranka for manufacturing industrial yarn and sewing thread. The company has since diversified into the manufacture of synthetic blended grey, dyed and fancy yarn.The Company is one of the biggest manufacturers and exporters of wool and blended worsted yarn from India. Modern Woollens Division is having plant at Bhilwara, Rajasthan, as manufacturers and exporters of wool and blended worsted yarn from India. Modern Threads Division is also having its plant at Raila, District Bhilwara, Rajasthan. In Sep.94, the Woollen divisions of Modern Woollens and Suneel Textile Mills were merged with the company. In Feb.95, it came out with a rights-cum-public issue to set up a unit under the EPCG scheme (inst. cap. : 25334 spindles) to manufacture synthetic blended grey, dyed and fancy yarn and increase the existing facilities from 23,888 spindles to 25,808 spindles.Companys threads division was awarded the ISO 9002 certification by the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) for the manufacture and supply of polyester viscose and blended yarn. Company has been awarded higher export performance award for WOOL TOPS and second highest export Performance award in WORSTED YARN from Wool and Woolen Export Promotion Council. The company new project to manufacture Paraxylene (PX) and Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), at Bharuch, Gujarat, in technical collaboration with UOP Inter Americana U.S.A. for PX and INCA International, a Subsidiary of DOW Chemicals, U.S.A. for PTA could not be implemented as per schedule and now the company has decided to shelve the project for the time being.During 1999-2000, the accumulated losses of the company have resulted in erosion of more than 50% of its peak net worth and hence making it potentially sick company and proposes to report the fact of such erosion to the BIFR. The reference is now under consideration.The Company doubled the production capacity of all wool and wool blended worsted yarn in 2006.In 2014, about 1000 spindles were added with balanced preparatory machines to enhance yearly production capacity of worsted yarn from 1700 tons to 2100 tons. The Company started manufacturing & exporting RWS (Responsible Wool Standard) & GRS (Global Recycled Standard) products & supplying sustainable yarn in global market in 2021.