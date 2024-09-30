iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern Threads (I) Ltd AGM

45.71
(-4.07%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:27:12 PM

Modern Threads CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are enclosing herewith the gist of proceeding of the 43rd Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company at Modern Woollens, Pragati Path, Bhilwara 311001 Rajasthan, India. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) pursuant to regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we are enclosing herewith results of the voting conducted through remove e-voting during 27.09.2024 to 29.09.2024 (both days inclusive) along with the report of scrutinizer report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)

