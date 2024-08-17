Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹10.5
Prev. Close₹10.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.36
Day's High₹11.7
Day's Low₹10.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
45.32
45.32
45.32
23.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.16
-17.81
-22.45
8.42
Net Worth
32.16
27.51
22.87
31.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
260.71
103.72
249.3
185.26
yoy growth (%)
151.34
-58.39
34.57
Raw materials
-166.96
-60.17
-175.97
-107.57
As % of sales
64.04
58
70.58
58.06
Employee costs
-18.45
-6.6
-16.47
-9.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
3.48
4.64
-31.19
11.72
Depreciation
-6.86
-3.42
-12.27
-9.35
Tax paid
0
0
0.32
0
Working capital
17.86
-3.02
-23.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
151.34
-58.39
34.57
Op profit growth
75.54
-10,334.47
-100.38
EBIT growth
67.39
-188.22
-154.68
Net profit growth
-24.96
-115.03
-363.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
RAVI JHUNJHUNWALA
Director
RIJU JHUNJHUNWALA
Additional Director
SUNIL MAHESHWARI
Director
GANGA BISHAN BAGRODIA
Director
PRAKASH MAHESHWARI
Additional Director
LEBURU ANURADHA
CMD, CEO & Director (Finance)
VINOD AMER SINGH MEHTA
Chief Financial Officer
PVS MURTHY
Company Secretary
PRATIBHA SANGHI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cheslind Textiles Ltd
Summary
Cheslind Textiles (CTL), incorporated as a public limited company on 26 Jul.89, was promoted by managing director T N Anand Reddy, chairman R Surender Reddy, T N Arvind Reddy and Madanapalle Spinning Mills. The company came out with a Rs 7.03-cr public issue in Feb.93 to part-finance the Rs 46.89-cr project. CTL manufactures combed cotton yarn. Its products are 100% combed cotton yarn of medium and fine counts, ranging from 30s to 70s. It exports goods to Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, etc. CTL is setting up facilities for a 100% EOU in Tamilnadu, with an installed capacity of 25,200 spindles to manufacture combed cotton yarn. It has a technical collaboration agreement with Luwa, Switzerland. The company plans to add some knitting machines.In 1994-95, CTL increased the installed capacity of cotton yarn by 8064 spindles. For the particular expansion, the company has received a proposal from the collaborators like Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mauritius.During 1998-99, CTL increased its installed capacity of cotton yarn by 1632 spindles there by taking its total capacity to 35904 spindles to further technological upgradation of 43,344 spindles in 1999-2000.Under the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme the company has increased the spindle capacity upto 48384 spindles. The company has set up a 100% EOU plant at Pondichery at a cost of Rs.7 crores.
Read More
