Cheslind Textiles Ltd Share Price

11.05
(4.25%)
May 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Cheslind Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

10.5

Prev. Close

10.6

Turnover(Lac.)

2.36

Day's High

11.7

Day's Low

10.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cheslind Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Cheslind Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cheslind Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:21 AM
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.39%

Non-Promoter- 6.56%

Institutions: 6.56%

Non-Institutions: 19.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cheslind Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Sep-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

45.32

45.32

45.32

23.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.16

-17.81

-22.45

8.42

Net Worth

32.16

27.51

22.87

31.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Sep-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

260.71

103.72

249.3

185.26

yoy growth (%)

151.34

-58.39

34.57

Raw materials

-166.96

-60.17

-175.97

-107.57

As % of sales

64.04

58

70.58

58.06

Employee costs

-18.45

-6.6

-16.47

-9.94

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Sep-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

3.48

4.64

-31.19

11.72

Depreciation

-6.86

-3.42

-12.27

-9.35

Tax paid

0

0

0.32

0

Working capital

17.86

-3.02

-23.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Sep-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

151.34

-58.39

34.57

Op profit growth

75.54

-10,334.47

-100.38

EBIT growth

67.39

-188.22

-154.68

Net profit growth

-24.96

-115.03

-363.26

No Record Found

Cheslind Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cheslind Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

RAVI JHUNJHUNWALA

Director

RIJU JHUNJHUNWALA

Additional Director

SUNIL MAHESHWARI

Director

GANGA BISHAN BAGRODIA

Director

PRAKASH MAHESHWARI

Additional Director

LEBURU ANURADHA

CMD, CEO & Director (Finance)

VINOD AMER SINGH MEHTA

Chief Financial Officer

PVS MURTHY

Company Secretary

PRATIBHA SANGHI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cheslind Textiles Ltd

Summary

Cheslind Textiles (CTL), incorporated as a public limited company on 26 Jul.89, was promoted by managing director T N Anand Reddy, chairman R Surender Reddy, T N Arvind Reddy and Madanapalle Spinning Mills. The company came out with a Rs 7.03-cr public issue in Feb.93 to part-finance the Rs 46.89-cr project. CTL manufactures combed cotton yarn. Its products are 100% combed cotton yarn of medium and fine counts, ranging from 30s to 70s. It exports goods to Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, etc. CTL is setting up facilities for a 100% EOU in Tamilnadu, with an installed capacity of 25,200 spindles to manufacture combed cotton yarn. It has a technical collaboration agreement with Luwa, Switzerland. The company plans to add some knitting machines.In 1994-95, CTL increased the installed capacity of cotton yarn by 8064 spindles. For the particular expansion, the company has received a proposal from the collaborators like Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mauritius.During 1998-99, CTL increased its installed capacity of cotton yarn by 1632 spindles there by taking its total capacity to 35904 spindles to further technological upgradation of 43,344 spindles in 1999-2000.Under the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme the company has increased the spindle capacity upto 48384 spindles. The company has set up a 100% EOU plant at Pondichery at a cost of Rs.7 crores.
