iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cheslind Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.05
(4.25%)
May 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cheslind Textiles Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Sep-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

260.71

103.72

249.3

185.26

yoy growth (%)

151.34

-58.39

34.57

Raw materials

-166.96

-60.17

-175.97

-107.57

As % of sales

64.04

58

70.58

58.06

Employee costs

-18.45

-6.6

-16.47

-9.94

As % of sales

7.07

6.36

6.61

5.36

Other costs

-53.42

-24.49

-56.97

-36.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.49

23.61

22.85

19.43

Operating profit

21.86

12.45

-0.12

31.72

OPM

8.38

12

-0.04

17.12

Depreciation

-6.86

-3.42

-12.27

-9.35

Interest expense

-14.73

-6.24

-18.86

-10.83

Other income

3.21

1.85

0.05

0.17

Profit before tax

3.48

4.64

-31.19

11.72

Taxes

0

0

0.32

0

Tax rate

0

0

-1.05

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.48

4.64

-30.87

11.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.48

4.64

-30.87

11.72

yoy growth (%)

-24.96

-115.03

-363.26

NPM

1.33

4.47

-12.38

6.32

Cheslind Textiles Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cheslind Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.