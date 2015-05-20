Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
260.71
103.72
249.3
185.26
yoy growth (%)
151.34
-58.39
34.57
Raw materials
-166.96
-60.17
-175.97
-107.57
As % of sales
64.04
58
70.58
58.06
Employee costs
-18.45
-6.6
-16.47
-9.94
As % of sales
7.07
6.36
6.61
5.36
Other costs
-53.42
-24.49
-56.97
-36.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.49
23.61
22.85
19.43
Operating profit
21.86
12.45
-0.12
31.72
OPM
8.38
12
-0.04
17.12
Depreciation
-6.86
-3.42
-12.27
-9.35
Interest expense
-14.73
-6.24
-18.86
-10.83
Other income
3.21
1.85
0.05
0.17
Profit before tax
3.48
4.64
-31.19
11.72
Taxes
0
0
0.32
0
Tax rate
0
0
-1.05
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.48
4.64
-30.87
11.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.48
4.64
-30.87
11.72
yoy growth (%)
-24.96
-115.03
-363.26
NPM
1.33
4.47
-12.38
6.32
