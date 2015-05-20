Cheslind Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
3.48
4.64
-31.19
11.72
Depreciation
-6.86
-3.42
-12.27
-9.35
Tax paid
0
0
0.32
0
Working capital
17.86
-3.02
-23.96
Other operating items
Operating
14.47
-1.8
-67.1
Capital expenditure
0.75
4.46
0.84
Free cash flow
15.23
2.65
-66.25
Equity raised
-34.45
-44.9
39.07
Investing
-0.48
0
3.17
Financing
21.29
7.85
20.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.59
-34.38
-3.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.