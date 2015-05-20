iifl-logo-icon 1
Cheslind Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.05
(4.25%)
May 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Sep-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

3.48

4.64

-31.19

11.72

Depreciation

-6.86

-3.42

-12.27

-9.35

Tax paid

0

0

0.32

0

Working capital

17.86

-3.02

-23.96

Other operating items

Operating

14.47

-1.8

-67.1

Capital expenditure

0.75

4.46

0.84

Free cash flow

15.23

2.65

-66.25

Equity raised

-34.45

-44.9

39.07

Investing

-0.48

0

3.17

Financing

21.29

7.85

20.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.59

-34.38

-3.69

