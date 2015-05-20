Cheslind Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
45.32
45.32
45.32
23.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.16
-17.81
-22.45
8.42
Net Worth
32.16
27.51
22.87
31.51
Minority Interest
Debt
83.63
76.2
82.36
100.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
115.79
103.71
105.23
131.67
Fixed Assets
69.49
73.53
71.69
82.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.69
3.17
3.17
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
41.06
25.31
30.15
46.64
Inventories
35.42
22.66
17.23
51.35
Inventory Days
49.58
79.73
25.22
101.16
Sundry Debtors
18.94
9.98
8.41
8.33
Debtor Days
26.51
35.11
12.31
16.41
Other Current Assets
19.42
15.7
14.41
8.87
Sundry Creditors
-30.86
-21.13
-1.38
-14.15
Creditor Days
43.2
74.35
2.02
27.87
Other Current Liabilities
-1.86
-1.9
-8.52
-7.76
Cash
2.57
1.69
0.22
2.08
Total Assets
115.81
103.7
105.23
131.67
