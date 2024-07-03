iifl-logo-icon 1
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Share Price

56.32
(-2.09%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:26 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

57

Prev. Close

57.52

Turnover(Lac.)

20.36

Day's High

58.45

Day's Low

55

52 Week's High

70.9

52 Week's Low

37.05

Book Value

50.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

173.55

P/E

50

EPS

1.14

Divi. Yield

0

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:41 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.70%

Non-Promoter- 15.03%

Institutions: 15.02%

Non-Institutions: 52.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.92

26.59

26.59

26.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

119.78

107.17

99.12

87.78

Net Worth

150.7

133.76

125.71

114.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

292.17

225.96

237.68

257.33

yoy growth (%)

29.29

-4.92

-7.63

9.19

Raw materials

-163.48

-114.42

-133.08

-156.53

As % of sales

55.95

50.63

55.99

60.82

Employee costs

-35.08

-29.37

-32

-33.84

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

15.24

16.8

6.08

-5.85

Depreciation

-8.08

-8.16

-8.71

-8.52

Tax paid

-4.19

2.85

0

0

Working capital

10.21

16.86

-2.1

-3.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.29

-4.92

-7.63

9.19

Op profit growth

-10.03

44.32

95.59

-41.67

EBIT growth

-13.29

74.08

242.85

-66.87

Net profit growth

-43.8

137.52

-241.45

-4,561.12

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

334.33

294.89

290.76

224.78

237.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

334.33

294.89

290.76

224.78

237.86

Other Operating Income

1.85

1.76

1.41

1.19

0.51

Other Income

3.98

12.24

1.75

1.87

4.11

View Annually Results

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pioneer Embroideries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Raj Kumar Sekhani

Managing Director

Harsh Vardhan Bassi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ami Thakkar

Executive Director

Saurabh Maheshwari

Independent Director

SUSHAMA BHATT

Independent Director

Mahesh Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Varun Kathuria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pioneer Embroideries Ltd

Summary

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd (PEL), promoted by Rajkumar Sekhani and Manak Chand Baid, was incorporated in Oct.91 at Bombay to design and manufacture embroidery fabrics and laces at GIDC. The Company is a manufacturer of Special Polyester Filament Yarn (SPFY), Embroidery & Lace Products. It has 4 manufacturing units located at Kala-amb in Himachal Pradesh for SPFY and Sarigam in Gujarat, Naroli in Daman & Nagar Haveli, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu for Embroidery and Laces.PEL came out with a public issue in Sep.93 to part-finance this project. The project was delayed by six months due to non-arrival of machinery and technical problems and went on stream only in Mar.94.During 1996-97, to improve the bottom lines of the company and to meet the growing demand in fashion industry, it has taken up a expansion project at Silvassa by importing 12 computerised embroidery machines having installed capacity of 46 lac meters p.a. The financing was done through by way of equity issue or optional redeemable convertable preference shares to the promoters, Directors, their friends,relatives and associates and the same was commissioned during 1997-98. During 1999-2000 the Crochet Lace Division started commercial production. The Company in order to consolidate its manufacturing base in embroidery has signed a memorandum of understanding with promoters of Salzer Textiles Limited, an Embroideries Manufacturer for taking over that company.The company has acquired the management control of Coimbatore bas
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pioneer Embroideries Ltd share price today?

The Pioneer Embroideries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd is ₹173.55 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd is 50 and 1.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pioneer Embroideries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd is ₹37.05 and ₹70.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd?

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.30%, 3 Years at -3.90%, 1 Year at 1.39%, 6 Month at 15.15%, 3 Month at 12.50% and 1 Month at 2.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.71 %
Institutions - 15.03 %
Public - 52.27 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

