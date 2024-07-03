Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹57
Prev. Close₹57.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.36
Day's High₹58.45
Day's Low₹55
52 Week's High₹70.9
52 Week's Low₹37.05
Book Value₹50.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)173.55
P/E50
EPS1.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.92
26.59
26.59
26.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
119.78
107.17
99.12
87.78
Net Worth
150.7
133.76
125.71
114.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
292.17
225.96
237.68
257.33
yoy growth (%)
29.29
-4.92
-7.63
9.19
Raw materials
-163.48
-114.42
-133.08
-156.53
As % of sales
55.95
50.63
55.99
60.82
Employee costs
-35.08
-29.37
-32
-33.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
15.24
16.8
6.08
-5.85
Depreciation
-8.08
-8.16
-8.71
-8.52
Tax paid
-4.19
2.85
0
0
Working capital
10.21
16.86
-2.1
-3.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.29
-4.92
-7.63
9.19
Op profit growth
-10.03
44.32
95.59
-41.67
EBIT growth
-13.29
74.08
242.85
-66.87
Net profit growth
-43.8
137.52
-241.45
-4,561.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
334.33
294.89
290.76
224.78
237.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
334.33
294.89
290.76
224.78
237.86
Other Operating Income
1.85
1.76
1.41
1.19
0.51
Other Income
3.98
12.24
1.75
1.87
4.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Raj Kumar Sekhani
Managing Director
Harsh Vardhan Bassi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ami Thakkar
Executive Director
Saurabh Maheshwari
Independent Director
SUSHAMA BHATT
Independent Director
Mahesh Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Varun Kathuria
Reports by Pioneer Embroideries Ltd
Summary
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd (PEL), promoted by Rajkumar Sekhani and Manak Chand Baid, was incorporated in Oct.91 at Bombay to design and manufacture embroidery fabrics and laces at GIDC. The Company is a manufacturer of Special Polyester Filament Yarn (SPFY), Embroidery & Lace Products. It has 4 manufacturing units located at Kala-amb in Himachal Pradesh for SPFY and Sarigam in Gujarat, Naroli in Daman & Nagar Haveli, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu for Embroidery and Laces.PEL came out with a public issue in Sep.93 to part-finance this project. The project was delayed by six months due to non-arrival of machinery and technical problems and went on stream only in Mar.94.During 1996-97, to improve the bottom lines of the company and to meet the growing demand in fashion industry, it has taken up a expansion project at Silvassa by importing 12 computerised embroidery machines having installed capacity of 46 lac meters p.a. The financing was done through by way of equity issue or optional redeemable convertable preference shares to the promoters, Directors, their friends,relatives and associates and the same was commissioned during 1997-98. During 1999-2000 the Crochet Lace Division started commercial production. The Company in order to consolidate its manufacturing base in embroidery has signed a memorandum of understanding with promoters of Salzer Textiles Limited, an Embroideries Manufacturer for taking over that company.The company has acquired the management control of Coimbatore bas
Read More
The Pioneer Embroideries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd is ₹173.55 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd is 50 and 1.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pioneer Embroideries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd is ₹37.05 and ₹70.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.30%, 3 Years at -3.90%, 1 Year at 1.39%, 6 Month at 15.15%, 3 Month at 12.50% and 1 Month at 2.79%.
