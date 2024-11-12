iifl-logo-icon 1
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Board Meeting

50.34
(0.34%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Pion. Embroider. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
PIONEER EMBROIDERIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 12TH NOVEMBER 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12TH NOVEMBER, 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12TH NOVEMBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Board has inter-alia considered and approved the following: a. Approved amendment of object clause of Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company. b. Approved adoption of amended Articles of Association (AOA) as per provisions of Companies Act, 2013. c. Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on 8th November, 2024 through video conferencing or other audio video means. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.35 p.m. We request you to take the above information on your records.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
PIONEER EMBROIDERIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at the Unit no 21 to 25 2nd Floor Orient House 3A Udyog Nagar Goregaon (West) Mumbai - 400062 inter-alia to consider and approve audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12TH AUGUST, 2024 ALLOTMENT OF 13,40,000 EQUITY SHARES OF RS.10/- EACH AT A PREMIUM OF RS.33/- EACH TO RAJ KUMAR SEKHANI, PROMOTER OF THE COMPANY UPON CONVERSACTION OF SHARE WARRANTS INTO EQUITY SHARES. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202415 May 2024
PIONEER EMBROIDERIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at the Unit no 21 to 25 2nd Floor Orient House 3A Udyog Nagar Goregaon (West) Mumbai - 400062 inter-alia to consider and approve audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with auditors report thereon. The trading window for dealing in Securities of the Company is closed form 01/04/2024 till forty-eight hours after the date of declaration of results for Directors Officers Designated Employees Insiders (as defined in the code). You are requested to take the same on your records. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 27TH MAY, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
PIONEER EMBROIDERIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 2nd February 2024 at the Unit no 21 to 25 2nd Floor Orient House 3A Udyog Nagar Goregaon (West) Mumbai - 400062 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited review report thereon. The trading window for dealing in Securities of the Company is closed form 01/01/2024 till forty-eight hours after the date of declaration of results for Directors Officers Designated Employees Insiders (as defined in the code). You are requested to take the same on your records. Board has inter-alia considered and approved the following: a. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023, and the same is enclosed as Annexure -I. b. Limited Review on the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023, and the same is enclosed as Annexure - II. c. Allotment of 25,00,000 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs. 33/- each to M/s. Tano Investment Opportunities Fund, upon conversion of Share Warrants into Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)

