Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

PIONEER EMBROIDERIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 12TH NOVEMBER 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12TH NOVEMBER, 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12TH NOVEMBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Board has inter-alia considered and approved the following: a. Approved amendment of object clause of Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company. b. Approved adoption of amended Articles of Association (AOA) as per provisions of Companies Act, 2013. c. Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on 8th November, 2024 through video conferencing or other audio video means. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.35 p.m. We request you to take the above information on your records.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12TH AUGUST, 2024 ALLOTMENT OF 13,40,000 EQUITY SHARES OF RS.10/- EACH AT A PREMIUM OF RS.33/- EACH TO RAJ KUMAR SEKHANI, PROMOTER OF THE COMPANY UPON CONVERSACTION OF SHARE WARRANTS INTO EQUITY SHARES.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 15 May 2024

OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 27TH MAY, 2024

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024