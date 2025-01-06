iifl-logo-icon 1
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

54.45
(-3.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

292.17

225.96

237.68

257.33

yoy growth (%)

29.29

-4.92

-7.63

9.19

Raw materials

-163.48

-114.42

-133.08

-156.53

As % of sales

55.95

50.63

55.99

60.82

Employee costs

-35.08

-29.37

-32

-33.84

As % of sales

12

12.99

13.46

13.15

Other costs

-68.79

-54.6

-53.48

-57.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.54

24.16

22.5

22.22

Operating profit

24.8

27.57

19.1

9.76

OPM

8.48

12.2

8.03

3.79

Depreciation

-8.08

-8.16

-8.71

-8.52

Interest expense

-3.2

-4.47

-6.13

-9.41

Other income

1.72

1.87

1.83

2.32

Profit before tax

15.24

16.8

6.08

-5.85

Taxes

-4.19

2.85

0

0

Tax rate

-27.52

16.99

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.05

19.66

6.08

-5.85

Exceptional items

0

0

2.19

0

Net profit

11.05

19.66

8.27

-5.85

yoy growth (%)

-43.8

137.52

-241.45

-4,561.12

NPM

3.78

8.7

3.48

-2.27

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
Download The App Now

Follow us on

