|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
292.17
225.96
237.68
257.33
yoy growth (%)
29.29
-4.92
-7.63
9.19
Raw materials
-163.48
-114.42
-133.08
-156.53
As % of sales
55.95
50.63
55.99
60.82
Employee costs
-35.08
-29.37
-32
-33.84
As % of sales
12
12.99
13.46
13.15
Other costs
-68.79
-54.6
-53.48
-57.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.54
24.16
22.5
22.22
Operating profit
24.8
27.57
19.1
9.76
OPM
8.48
12.2
8.03
3.79
Depreciation
-8.08
-8.16
-8.71
-8.52
Interest expense
-3.2
-4.47
-6.13
-9.41
Other income
1.72
1.87
1.83
2.32
Profit before tax
15.24
16.8
6.08
-5.85
Taxes
-4.19
2.85
0
0
Tax rate
-27.52
16.99
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.05
19.66
6.08
-5.85
Exceptional items
0
0
2.19
0
Net profit
11.05
19.66
8.27
-5.85
yoy growth (%)
-43.8
137.52
-241.45
-4,561.12
NPM
3.78
8.7
3.48
-2.27
