Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.92
26.59
26.59
26.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
119.78
107.17
99.12
87.78
Net Worth
150.7
133.76
125.71
114.37
Minority Interest
Debt
108.52
95.06
29.68
30.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.48
8.35
7.41
6.64
Total Liabilities
269.7
237.17
162.8
151.64
Fixed Assets
185.73
146.74
86.08
80.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.84
21.19
10.33
9.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.75
3.3
5.82
9.35
Networking Capital
56.83
56.53
59.23
46.77
Inventories
64.38
50.13
43.92
39.78
Inventory Days
54.86
64.25
Sundry Debtors
27.62
24.1
21.55
19.95
Debtor Days
26.92
32.22
Other Current Assets
23.9
33.28
26.75
21.25
Sundry Creditors
-31.04
-27.9
-20.56
-21.7
Creditor Days
25.68
35.05
Other Current Liabilities
-28.03
-23.08
-12.43
-12.51
Cash
1.55
9.42
1.33
6.18
Total Assets
269.7
237.18
162.79
151.63
