Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
15.24
16.8
6.08
-5.85
Depreciation
-8.08
-8.16
-8.71
-8.52
Tax paid
-4.19
2.85
0
0
Working capital
10.21
16.86
-2.1
-3.59
Other operating items
Operating
13.18
28.36
-4.72
-17.97
Capital expenditure
5.03
2.92
4.51
5.66
Free cash flow
18.21
31.28
-0.21
-12.31
Equity raised
175.84
135.18
105.84
123.22
Investing
1.03
0
0
0
Financing
0.77
-0.08
-27.41
4.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
195.85
166.38
78.21
115.79
