iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

54.45
(-3.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pioneer Embroideries Ltd

Pion. Embroider. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

15.24

16.8

6.08

-5.85

Depreciation

-8.08

-8.16

-8.71

-8.52

Tax paid

-4.19

2.85

0

0

Working capital

10.21

16.86

-2.1

-3.59

Other operating items

Operating

13.18

28.36

-4.72

-17.97

Capital expenditure

5.03

2.92

4.51

5.66

Free cash flow

18.21

31.28

-0.21

-12.31

Equity raised

175.84

135.18

105.84

123.22

Investing

1.03

0

0

0

Financing

0.77

-0.08

-27.41

4.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

195.85

166.38

78.21

115.79

Pion. Embroider. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pioneer Embroideries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.