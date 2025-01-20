Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.29
-5.2
-9.1
11.13
Op profit growth
-7.18
40.14
100.23
-42.14
EBIT growth
-9.61
66.59
260.36
-81.53
Net profit growth
-42.64
134.53
-235.61
-68.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.47
11.8
7.98
3.62
EBIT margin
6.3
9.01
5.13
1.29
Net profit margin
3.78
8.52
3.44
-2.3
RoCE
11.87
14.9
9.23
2.36
RoNW
2.39
4.92
2.56
-2.04
RoA
1.78
3.52
1.54
-1.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.14
7.06
3.23
0
Dividend per share
0.3
0.25
0
0
Cash EPS
1.11
4.17
-0.2
-6.04
Book value per share
45.47
41.21
34.47
30.67
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.49
5.63
5.41
0
P/CEPS
42.7
9.52
-87.19
-4.72
P/B
1.04
0.96
0.5
0.97
EV/EBIDTA
5.91
4.62
3.76
11.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-27.57
17.94
0
0.51
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
29.83
34
35.82
36.29
Inventory days
56.56
65.29
56.18
55.49
Creditor days
-29.87
-42.69
-46.45
-45.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.74
-4.55
-1.99
-0.36
Net debt / equity
0.24
0.23
0.4
0.86
Net debt / op. profit
1.21
0.98
1.84
6.74
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.96
-50.64
-56.1
-59.55
Employee costs
-12
-12.99
-13.43
-12.91
Other costs
-23.55
-24.55
-22.47
-23.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.