Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Key Ratios

50.57
(-0.59%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:10:45 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Pioneer Embroideries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.29

-5.2

-9.1

11.13

Op profit growth

-7.18

40.14

100.23

-42.14

EBIT growth

-9.61

66.59

260.36

-81.53

Net profit growth

-42.64

134.53

-235.61

-68.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.47

11.8

7.98

3.62

EBIT margin

6.3

9.01

5.13

1.29

Net profit margin

3.78

8.52

3.44

-2.3

RoCE

11.87

14.9

9.23

2.36

RoNW

2.39

4.92

2.56

-2.04

RoA

1.78

3.52

1.54

-1.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.14

7.06

3.23

0

Dividend per share

0.3

0.25

0

0

Cash EPS

1.11

4.17

-0.2

-6.04

Book value per share

45.47

41.21

34.47

30.67

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.49

5.63

5.41

0

P/CEPS

42.7

9.52

-87.19

-4.72

P/B

1.04

0.96

0.5

0.97

EV/EBIDTA

5.91

4.62

3.76

11.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-27.57

17.94

0

0.51

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

29.83

34

35.82

36.29

Inventory days

56.56

65.29

56.18

55.49

Creditor days

-29.87

-42.69

-46.45

-45.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.74

-4.55

-1.99

-0.36

Net debt / equity

0.24

0.23

0.4

0.86

Net debt / op. profit

1.21

0.98

1.84

6.74

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.96

-50.64

-56.1

-59.55

Employee costs

-12

-12.99

-13.43

-12.91

Other costs

-23.55

-24.55

-22.47

-23.9

