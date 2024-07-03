Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Summary

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd (PEL), promoted by Rajkumar Sekhani and Manak Chand Baid, was incorporated in Oct.91 at Bombay to design and manufacture embroidery fabrics and laces at GIDC. The Company is a manufacturer of Special Polyester Filament Yarn (SPFY), Embroidery & Lace Products. It has 4 manufacturing units located at Kala-amb in Himachal Pradesh for SPFY and Sarigam in Gujarat, Naroli in Daman & Nagar Haveli, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu for Embroidery and Laces.PEL came out with a public issue in Sep.93 to part-finance this project. The project was delayed by six months due to non-arrival of machinery and technical problems and went on stream only in Mar.94.During 1996-97, to improve the bottom lines of the company and to meet the growing demand in fashion industry, it has taken up a expansion project at Silvassa by importing 12 computerised embroidery machines having installed capacity of 46 lac meters p.a. The financing was done through by way of equity issue or optional redeemable convertable preference shares to the promoters, Directors, their friends,relatives and associates and the same was commissioned during 1997-98. During 1999-2000 the Crochet Lace Division started commercial production. The Company in order to consolidate its manufacturing base in embroidery has signed a memorandum of understanding with promoters of Salzer Textiles Limited, an Embroideries Manufacturer for taking over that company.The company has acquired the management control of Coimbatore based Salzer Textiles Limited(STL), a 100% EOU and embroidery manufacturer by acquiring 49.11% stake in the company during 2000-01. STL has an installed capacity of 540 million stitches p.a. In 2001-02 it has increased it stake to 52.49% making the Salzer Textiles as Subsidiary company. The company has also acquired the manufacturing base of Fancy Corporation Limited at Borivali,Mumbai and has installed 3 latest computerized embroidery machines in 2001-02. Out of the 4 machines three machines were installed in 2002-03 and erection of two more machines was also completed and the commercial production is expected in the second quarter of the current financial year. The machines were installed at the Borivali plant. The total cost of the expansion were Rs.2650 lac.The expansion of bobbin lace division under 100% EOU unit at Silvassa was also completed as per the schedule at a estimated outlay of Rs.350 lac which were funded through internal accruals of the company. The Brand Hakoba has also been acquired from Fancy Corporation Ltd.The company has expanded the installed capacity of Embrodiery during the financial year 2003-04 by 1976470000(Nos) and with this expansion,the total capacity has risen to 3358870000(Nos).During 2003-04, two Group Companies, Salzer Textiles Ltd. and J J Textiles Ltd. got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective from March 25, 2004. As per the Scheme of Amalgamation, with a total of 873,684 equity shares of pioneer was allotted to erstwhile shareholders of Salzer Textiles Ltd. and J. J. Textiles Ltd., and resulting the equity of the Company was enhanced to Rs 6.87 Crores, post merger. The erstwhile Salzer Textiles Limited, in which the Company had 54.84% stake, was merged with the Company, and hence ceases to be a subsidiary.The Company set up a wholly-owned subsidiary, Hakoba Lifestyle Limited (HLL), to carry out the Groups initiative in the retail embroidery sector during the year 2004. Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd. (BCCL), Indias largest media house, acquired 15% stake in HLL on preferential basis for total consideration of Rs. 10.60 Crores and HLL ceased to be the Companys wholly owned subsidiary during the year 2004-05.During the year 2006-07, the amalgamation of Grant Apparel Private Limited and Royal Embroideries Private Limited with the Company was implemented and as the said Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company allotted 13,33,333 equity shares on 30th March, 2007 to the shareholders of Royal Embroideries Pvt. Ltd.The Company expanded its Dope Dyed Polyester Yarn (DDPY) capacity from 7200 TPA to 10500 TPA at Kala Amb, (HP) in the year 2010-11, which became effective from July, 2011.The Company increased its shareholding in Hakoba Lifestyle Ltd.(HLL) during the year 2016 by Rs 34.97 Crores, following a right issue by HLL. The Company further acquired 20,24,117 equity shares of Rs 10/- each from a minority shareholder of HLL and HLL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company during 2016.The Company had undertaken two planned CAPEX during the year 2023. Under SPFY spinning capacity increased from 18,000MTA to 26,000 MTA, this has gone on stream beginning June 2023. Modernisation of Embroidery project at Dhule Dist. of Maharashtra,commenced commercial production from August, 2023. The Draft Scheme of Arrangement between the Company (PEL) and Pioneer Realty Limited involving the Demerger of Embroidery & Bobbin Lace (ELD), or the ELD Business Undertaking, from the Demerged Company into Pioneer Realty Limited was implemented during the year 2022-23.