To,

The Members of

Pioneer Embroideries Limited,

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Pioneer Embroideries Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information(hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter The Company has expanded its manufacturing facilities of embroidery and yarn products at two locations. Interest cost of Rs.133.35 lakh and Rs.184.86 lakh has been capitalized to the Building and Plant &Machinery during the year. We performed an understanding and evaluation of system of internal control over the capitalization of borrowing cost, with reference to identification and testing of key controls. As part of our audit, we checked: • The actual expenditure incurred. • The interest cost allocable to the projects till the machinery is put into use.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internalfinancial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31s1 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact, of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. there is no amount that is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalfof the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend was proposed, declared and paid by the Company during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements, of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Pioneer Embroideries Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31!! March, 2024.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets;

a) (A) The Company is generally maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) As explained to us, fixed assets, according to the practice of the Company, are physically verified by the management in accordance with the phased verification program, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its fixed assets. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties, as disclosed in Note 3 on fixed assets to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) Neither any proceedings have been initiated nor are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made there under.

ii. a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification as followed by management is appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs..5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are substantially in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. During the year the company has made investments in and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies.

a) During the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, to other Companies, in respect to which;

(A) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances to subsidiaries and associate company is Rs. 102.83 Lakhand Rs. 684.59 Lakh respectively;

(B) No loans or advances and guarantees or security have been given to parties other than subsidiaries and associate company.

b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest except that the loans to subsidiaries are interest free.

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans given, no repayment schedule has been stipulated and interest has been provided for loans given to associate.

d) No amount is overdue for more than ninety days in respect of principal and interest in absence of predefined repayment schedule.

e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended orfresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to its subsidiaries and associate company, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The aggregate outstanding amount of such loans is Rs. 684.59Lakh, which is 100 % of the total loans granted.

iv. In respect of loans and investments, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits, in terms of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, this clause is not applicable.

vi. Maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and such accounts and records have been so made and maintained.

vii. a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues which are in arrears, as at 31s: March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of statu ton/ dues, which have not been deposited as on 31r March, 2024 on account of any dispute are given below:

Particulars Year to which the matter pertains Forum where matter is pending Amount (Rs. in lakh) Duty of excise F.Y. 2001-02 Commissioner Appeal 33.58 Service-tax F.Y. 2007-08 to 2010-11 Commissioner Appeal 123.85

viii. There are no transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x. a) No money has been raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, therefore this clause is not applicable.

b) The Company has made preferential allotment of convertible share warrants, of which some have been converted into equity shares during the year. The provisions of sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which it were raised.

xi. a) Neither any fraud by the company nor any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

c) The Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company;therefore, this clause is not applicable.

xiii. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the internal audits done during the year have been considered.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. There is no unspent amount under section 135(5) of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Pioneer Embroideries Limited ("the Company"), as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.