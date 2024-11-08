|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|14 Oct 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Board has inter-alia considered and approved the following: a. Approved amendment of object clause of Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company. b. Approved adoption of amended Articles of Association (AOA) as per provisions of Companies Act, 2013. c. Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on 8th November, 2024 through video conferencing or other audio video means. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.35 p.m. We request you to take the above information on your records. Proceeding of the extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 8th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.