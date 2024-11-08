iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM14 Oct 20248 Nov 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Board has inter-alia considered and approved the following: a. Approved amendment of object clause of Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company. b. Approved adoption of amended Articles of Association (AOA) as per provisions of Companies Act, 2013. c. Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on 8th November, 2024 through video conferencing or other audio video means. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.35 p.m. We request you to take the above information on your records. Proceeding of the extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 8th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)

