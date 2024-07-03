iifl-logo-icon 1
Cantabil Retail India Ltd Share Price

285.7
(-3.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open298
  • Day's High300.65
  • 52 Wk High309.5
  • Prev. Close296.4
  • Day's Low283.45
  • 52 Wk Low 180.55
  • Turnover (lac)853.45
  • P/E41.89
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value41.18
  • EPS7.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,389.54
  • Div. Yield0.13
No Records Found

Cantabil Retail India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

298

Prev. Close

296.4

Turnover(Lac.)

853.45

Day's High

300.65

Day's Low

283.45

52 Week's High

309.5

52 Week's Low

180.55

Book Value

41.18

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,389.54

P/E

41.89

EPS

7.08

Divi. Yield

0.13

Cantabil Retail India Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Cantabil Retail India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Cantabil Retail India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.08%

Non-Promoter- 4.57%

Institutions: 4.57%

Non-Institutions: 21.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cantabil Retail India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.73

16.33

16.33

16.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

309.73

205.04

143.75

107.72

Net Worth

326.46

221.37

160.08

124.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

251.64

338.03

196.62

156.72

yoy growth (%)

-25.55

71.92

25.45

0.93

Raw materials

-87.77

-119.06

-70.24

-48.51

As % of sales

34.88

35.22

35.72

30.95

Employee costs

-41.58

-59.94

-37.09

-24.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.25

24

5.73

4.68

Depreciation

-39.08

-44.19

-8.83

-7.98

Tax paid

-2.59

-7.57

12.35

-0.57

Working capital

-3.51

33

10.26

3.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.55

71.92

25.45

0.93

Op profit growth

-30.03

318.83

12.4

11.16

EBIT growth

-17.13

260.7

17.47

4.34

Net profit growth

-41.17

-17.8

391.34

-19.76

No Record Found

Cantabil Retail India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cantabil Retail India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Bansal

Whole-time Director

Deepak Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Poonam Chahal

Independent Director

Renu Jagdish

Whole-time Director

Basant Goyal

Independent Director

Balvinder Singh Ahluwalia

Independent Director

Rajeev Sharma

Additional Director

Lalit Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cantabil Retail India Ltd

Summary

Cantabil Retail India Limited was incorporated on February 09, 1989 as a Private Limited Company as Kapish Sales Private Limited. Initially, the Company was in the business of wholesale of garment accessories. On May 15, 1995, the name of the Company was changed from Kapish Sales Private Limited to Kapish Products Private Limited. On March 05, 2009, the Company name was changed from Kapish Products Private Limited to Cantabil Retail India Private Limited. Subsequently, on August 26, 2009, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Cantabil Retail India Limited.Cantabil Retail India is a New Delhi based apparel manufacturer and retail discount outlet company. The Company is in the business of designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing of apparels, accessories and footwear for Men, Women and Kids under the brand names of Cantabil and La Fanso. The stores are situated at malls and at prominent locations of the major metros, mini metros, large cities and other Tier II cities. The Company operates their outlets under two models either company owned & franchise managed or franchisee owned & operated. The company is having 3 in-house manufacturing / finishing units and 4 warehouses located in Delhi. They are also having 3 third party dedicated units manufacturing exclusively for the company. They have fabricating arrangements with 73 manufacturing units to which the company outsource cutting and stitching. The company has two chains of ex
Company FAQs

What is the Cantabil Retail India Ltd share price today?

The Cantabil Retail India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹285.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cantabil Retail India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cantabil Retail India Ltd is ₹2389.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cantabil Retail India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cantabil Retail India Ltd is 41.89 and 7.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cantabil Retail India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cantabil Retail India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cantabil Retail India Ltd is ₹180.55 and ₹309.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cantabil Retail India Ltd?

Cantabil Retail India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.50%, 3 Years at 21.60%, 1 Year at 17.99%, 6 Month at 12.65%, 3 Month at 24.20% and 1 Month at 28.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cantabil Retail India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cantabil Retail India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.09 %
Institutions - 4.58 %
Public - 21.33 %

