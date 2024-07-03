Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹298
Prev. Close₹296.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹853.45
Day's High₹300.65
Day's Low₹283.45
52 Week's High₹309.5
52 Week's Low₹180.55
Book Value₹41.18
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,389.54
P/E41.89
EPS7.08
Divi. Yield0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.73
16.33
16.33
16.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
309.73
205.04
143.75
107.72
Net Worth
326.46
221.37
160.08
124.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
251.64
338.03
196.62
156.72
yoy growth (%)
-25.55
71.92
25.45
0.93
Raw materials
-87.77
-119.06
-70.24
-48.51
As % of sales
34.88
35.22
35.72
30.95
Employee costs
-41.58
-59.94
-37.09
-24.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.25
24
5.73
4.68
Depreciation
-39.08
-44.19
-8.83
-7.98
Tax paid
-2.59
-7.57
12.35
-0.57
Working capital
-3.51
33
10.26
3.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.55
71.92
25.45
0.93
Op profit growth
-30.03
318.83
12.4
11.16
EBIT growth
-17.13
260.7
17.47
4.34
Net profit growth
-41.17
-17.8
391.34
-19.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Bansal
Whole-time Director
Deepak Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Poonam Chahal
Independent Director
Renu Jagdish
Whole-time Director
Basant Goyal
Independent Director
Balvinder Singh Ahluwalia
Independent Director
Rajeev Sharma
Additional Director
Lalit Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cantabil Retail India Ltd
Summary
Cantabil Retail India Limited was incorporated on February 09, 1989 as a Private Limited Company as Kapish Sales Private Limited. Initially, the Company was in the business of wholesale of garment accessories. On May 15, 1995, the name of the Company was changed from Kapish Sales Private Limited to Kapish Products Private Limited. On March 05, 2009, the Company name was changed from Kapish Products Private Limited to Cantabil Retail India Private Limited. Subsequently, on August 26, 2009, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Cantabil Retail India Limited.Cantabil Retail India is a New Delhi based apparel manufacturer and retail discount outlet company. The Company is in the business of designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing of apparels, accessories and footwear for Men, Women and Kids under the brand names of Cantabil and La Fanso. The stores are situated at malls and at prominent locations of the major metros, mini metros, large cities and other Tier II cities. The Company operates their outlets under two models either company owned & franchise managed or franchisee owned & operated. The company is having 3 in-house manufacturing / finishing units and 4 warehouses located in Delhi. They are also having 3 third party dedicated units manufacturing exclusively for the company. They have fabricating arrangements with 73 manufacturing units to which the company outsource cutting and stitching. The company has two chains of ex
Read More
The Cantabil Retail India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹285.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cantabil Retail India Ltd is ₹2389.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cantabil Retail India Ltd is 41.89 and 7.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cantabil Retail India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cantabil Retail India Ltd is ₹180.55 and ₹309.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cantabil Retail India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.50%, 3 Years at 21.60%, 1 Year at 17.99%, 6 Month at 12.65%, 3 Month at 24.20% and 1 Month at 28.81%.
