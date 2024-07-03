Summary

Cantabil Retail India Limited was incorporated on February 09, 1989 as a Private Limited Company as Kapish Sales Private Limited. Initially, the Company was in the business of wholesale of garment accessories. On May 15, 1995, the name of the Company was changed from Kapish Sales Private Limited to Kapish Products Private Limited. On March 05, 2009, the Company name was changed from Kapish Products Private Limited to Cantabil Retail India Private Limited. Subsequently, on August 26, 2009, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Cantabil Retail India Limited.Cantabil Retail India is a New Delhi based apparel manufacturer and retail discount outlet company. The Company is in the business of designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing of apparels, accessories and footwear for Men, Women and Kids under the brand names of Cantabil and La Fanso. The stores are situated at malls and at prominent locations of the major metros, mini metros, large cities and other Tier II cities. The Company operates their outlets under two models either company owned & franchise managed or franchisee owned & operated. The company is having 3 in-house manufacturing / finishing units and 4 warehouses located in Delhi. They are also having 3 third party dedicated units manufacturing exclusively for the company. They have fabricating arrangements with 73 manufacturing units to which the company outsource cutting and stitching. The company has two chains of ex

