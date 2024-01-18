iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cantabil Retail India Ltd Dividend

284.25
(-0.77%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:19:56 PM

Cantabil Retail CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 Aug 202430 Aug 202430 Aug 20240.525Final
Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated Aug 13, 2024 Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.5/- (Rupees Fifty Paisa Only) per share i.e @25% on equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each, fully paid up, for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend shall be August 30, 2024.
Dividend7 Feb 202423 Feb 202423 Feb 20240.420Interim
Board approved Dividend Payment of Interim dividend of INR 0.40/- per equity share @ 20% on a face value of Rs. 2/- per share for the FY 2023-24. The Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend shall be Friday, February 23, 2024.

Cantabil Retail: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cantabil Retail India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.