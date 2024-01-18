Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated Aug 13, 2024 Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.5/- (Rupees Fifty Paisa Only) per share i.e @25% on equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each, fully paid up, for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend shall be August 30, 2024.