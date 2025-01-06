Cantabil Retail India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.25
24
5.73
4.68
Depreciation
-39.08
-44.19
-8.83
-7.98
Tax paid
-2.59
-7.57
12.35
-0.57
Working capital
-3.51
33
10.26
3.57
Other operating items
Operating
-32.93
5.23
19.51
-0.29
Capital expenditure
-12.15
222.92
4.38
-6.69
Free cash flow
-45.08
228.15
23.89
-6.98
Equity raised
199.79
170.08
133.28
125.59
Investing
-0.05
0.01
0
0.03
Financing
422.12
217.34
5.66
5.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
576.77
615.58
162.85
124.22
