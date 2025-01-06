iifl-logo-icon 1
Cantabil Retail India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

285.7
(-3.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Cantabil Retail India Ltd

Cantabil Retail FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.25

24

5.73

4.68

Depreciation

-39.08

-44.19

-8.83

-7.98

Tax paid

-2.59

-7.57

12.35

-0.57

Working capital

-3.51

33

10.26

3.57

Other operating items

Operating

-32.93

5.23

19.51

-0.29

Capital expenditure

-12.15

222.92

4.38

-6.69

Free cash flow

-45.08

228.15

23.89

-6.98

Equity raised

199.79

170.08

133.28

125.59

Investing

-0.05

0.01

0

0.03

Financing

422.12

217.34

5.66

5.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

576.77

615.58

162.85

124.22

