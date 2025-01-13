Cantabil Retail India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.73
16.33
16.33
16.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
309.73
205.04
143.75
107.72
Net Worth
326.46
221.37
160.08
124.05
Minority Interest
Debt
335.94
286.13
246.38
234.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
662.4
507.5
406.46
359.01
Fixed Assets
437.46
340.31
301.31
243.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.11
0.1
0.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.86
16.74
13.9
18.65
Networking Capital
166.85
148.89
87.92
88.5
Inventories
230.03
216.92
146.85
123.62
Inventory Days
179.3
Sundry Debtors
18.18
11.88
3.74
3.89
Debtor Days
5.64
Other Current Assets
30.62
25.57
26.69
30.58
Sundry Creditors
-55.62
-58.4
-52.28
-38.61
Creditor Days
56
Other Current Liabilities
-56.36
-47.08
-37.08
-30.98
Cash
35.13
1.44
3.23
8.32
Total Assets
662.39
507.49
406.46
359.01
