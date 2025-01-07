iifl-logo-icon 1
Cantabil Retail India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

304.65
(6.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

251.64

338.03

196.62

156.72

yoy growth (%)

-25.55

71.92

25.45

0.93

Raw materials

-87.77

-119.06

-70.24

-48.51

As % of sales

34.88

35.22

35.72

30.95

Employee costs

-41.58

-59.94

-37.09

-24.69

As % of sales

16.52

17.73

18.86

15.75

Other costs

-62.91

-74.18

-69.01

-65.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25

21.94

35.1

41.78

Operating profit

59.36

84.85

20.25

18.02

OPM

23.58

25.1

10.3

11.5

Depreciation

-39.08

-44.19

-8.83

-7.98

Interest expense

-24.79

-20.71

-6.65

-5.86

Other income

16.78

4.05

0.97

0.51

Profit before tax

12.25

24

5.73

4.68

Taxes

-2.59

-7.57

12.35

-0.57

Tax rate

-21.15

-31.56

215.43

-12.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.66

16.42

18.09

4.11

Exceptional items

0

0

1.89

-0.05

Net profit

9.66

16.42

19.98

4.06

yoy growth (%)

-41.17

-17.8

391.34

-19.76

NPM

3.84

4.86

10.16

2.59

