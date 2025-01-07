Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
251.64
338.03
196.62
156.72
yoy growth (%)
-25.55
71.92
25.45
0.93
Raw materials
-87.77
-119.06
-70.24
-48.51
As % of sales
34.88
35.22
35.72
30.95
Employee costs
-41.58
-59.94
-37.09
-24.69
As % of sales
16.52
17.73
18.86
15.75
Other costs
-62.91
-74.18
-69.01
-65.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25
21.94
35.1
41.78
Operating profit
59.36
84.85
20.25
18.02
OPM
23.58
25.1
10.3
11.5
Depreciation
-39.08
-44.19
-8.83
-7.98
Interest expense
-24.79
-20.71
-6.65
-5.86
Other income
16.78
4.05
0.97
0.51
Profit before tax
12.25
24
5.73
4.68
Taxes
-2.59
-7.57
12.35
-0.57
Tax rate
-21.15
-31.56
215.43
-12.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.66
16.42
18.09
4.11
Exceptional items
0
0
1.89
-0.05
Net profit
9.66
16.42
19.98
4.06
yoy growth (%)
-41.17
-17.8
391.34
-19.76
NPM
3.84
4.86
10.16
2.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.