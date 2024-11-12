Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the period ended 30-09-2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On November 12, 2024 - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated Aug 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 6 May 2024

CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration and Approval of The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended on March 31 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Results Appointment of Internal Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2023 Intimation of declaration of Interim Dividend and Record Date for the purpose pursuant to Regulation 29 and 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024) Board approved Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.02.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024