Cantabil Retail India Ltd Board Meeting

285.2
(2.04%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:09:50 AM

Cantabil Retail CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the period ended 30-09-2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On November 12, 2024 - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated Aug 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20246 May 2024
CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration and Approval of The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended on March 31 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Results Appointment of Internal Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2023 Intimation of declaration of Interim Dividend and Record Date for the purpose pursuant to Regulation 29 and 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024) Board approved Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.02.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting- Preferential Issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.01.2024)

