Cantabil Retail India Ltd Summary

Cantabil Retail India Limited was incorporated on February 09, 1989 as a Private Limited Company as Kapish Sales Private Limited. Initially, the Company was in the business of wholesale of garment accessories. On May 15, 1995, the name of the Company was changed from Kapish Sales Private Limited to Kapish Products Private Limited. On March 05, 2009, the Company name was changed from Kapish Products Private Limited to Cantabil Retail India Private Limited. Subsequently, on August 26, 2009, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Cantabil Retail India Limited.Cantabil Retail India is a New Delhi based apparel manufacturer and retail discount outlet company. The Company is in the business of designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing of apparels, accessories and footwear for Men, Women and Kids under the brand names of Cantabil and La Fanso. The stores are situated at malls and at prominent locations of the major metros, mini metros, large cities and other Tier II cities. The Company operates their outlets under two models either company owned & franchise managed or franchisee owned & operated. The company is having 3 in-house manufacturing / finishing units and 4 warehouses located in Delhi. They are also having 3 third party dedicated units manufacturing exclusively for the company. They have fabricating arrangements with 73 manufacturing units to which the company outsource cutting and stitching. The company has two chains of exclusive retail outlets under the brand name Cantabil and La Fanso which display and sell the respective brands exclusively. The Cantabil offers the complete range of formal wear, party-wear, casuals & ultracasual clothing for Men, Women and Kids in the middle to higher income group. The La Fanso brand caters to mens segment in lower to middle income group and focuses on casual, ultra casual and formal wear. They are also retailing various accessories like ties, belts, socks, caps, and handkerchief under their brand.The Company started its garments manufacturing and retailing business in the year 2000 and opened its Cantabil retail store in September, 2000 in New Delhi. They started selling through Multi Brand Outlets and Exclusive Brand Outlets. In the year 2002, they resorted to business model of Exclusive Brand Outlets.In the year 2007, the company launched womens wear under the brand name Cantabil. In the year 2008, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Cantabil International Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2007. In October 25, 2008, the company launched their second brand La Fanso. Also, they launched kids wear under the brand name Cantabil.As on July 31, 2010, the company has a total network of 411 exclusive outlets. They are having 143 outlets under company owned and franchisee managed model and 268 outlets under franchisee owned and franchisee operated model covering metros, large cities and Tier II cities.The company is setting up a garment washing and finishing unit at Sonipat, Haryana, which is under advance stage of implementation and is slated to start operation by end of December 2010.In order to meet the growth plans and to reduce their dependence on third party fabricators, the company is proposing to set up a large integrated manufacturing facility at Bahadurgarh, Haryana. The company plans to open 180 exclusive brand outlets for Cantabil by March 2012.As of 31st March, 2013, the Company had 152 stores of which, 4 new stores were opened. As of 1st April 2014, the company had 143 stores, of which 12 new stores were opened. In 2016, the Company commenced its commercial production at the manufacturing plant situated at Bahadurgarh, Haryana.The Companys retail network stood at 378 Showrooms/ Stores as on March 2022 and 414 Outlet.In July 2023, Company opened 460 Brand Outlets and all the sales channels became functional.