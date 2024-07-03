iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Nouvelle Ltd Share Price

206
(-1.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open208.93
  • Day's High210.99
  • 52 Wk High297.8
  • Prev. Close208.92
  • Day's Low205.55
  • 52 Wk Low 167.2
  • Turnover (lac)6.67
  • P/E24.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value179.49
  • EPS8.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)384.76
  • Div. Yield0
DCM Nouvelle Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

208.93

Prev. Close

208.92

Turnover(Lac.)

6.67

Day's High

210.99

Day's Low

205.55

52 Week's High

297.8

52 Week's Low

167.2

Book Value

179.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

384.76

P/E

24.59

EPS

8.48

Divi. Yield

0

DCM Nouvelle Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

DCM Nouvelle Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

DCM Nouvelle Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.10%

Non-Promoter- 2.23%

Institutions: 2.23%

Non-Institutions: 47.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DCM Nouvelle Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.68

18.68

18.68

18.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

303.25

302.39

287.98

165.48

Net Worth

321.93

321.07

306.66

184.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

909.32

562.77

585.21

yoy growth (%)

61.57

-3.83

Raw materials

-563.3

-379.37

-415.81

As % of sales

61.94

67.41

71.05

Employee costs

-54.76

-41.29

-41.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

164.32

41

6.55

Depreciation

-12.36

-16.02

-16.47

Tax paid

-41.53

-10.5

-2.24

Working capital

58.21

25.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

61.57

-3.83

Op profit growth

195.08

90.02

EBIT growth

244.99

168.25

Net profit growth

302.49

606.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,080.94

864.41

909.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,080.94

864.41

909.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

6.65

5.83

8.31

DCM Nouvelle Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DCM Nouvelle Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Meenakshi Nayar

Managing Director

Hemant Bharat Ram

Non Executive Director

Rakesh Goel

Non Executive Director

Shahana Basu

Director

Jitendra Tuli

Whole-time Director

Vinay Bharat Ram

Additional Director

Kulbir Singh

Additional Director

Vivek Chhachhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DCM Nouvelle Ltd

Summary

DCM Nouvelle Limited, incorporated in October 17, 2016 is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of cotton yarn. The Company has spindle capacity of 1,57,872 located at Hisar with approx 40000 MT of annual production. State-of-art spinning machineries and Quality Assurance instruments from leading manufacturers have been installed for production of fault free 100 % cotton yarn. With the introduction of value added products, premium brands & sustainability certifications, the Company moved ahead in positioning itself as supplier of quality yarn for fine clothing. In 1991, the Company started spinning operation plant with 33000 spindles at Hisar.In 1995, the Company received ISO 9001 quality standard certification of the plant. In 1998, the spindle capacity enhanced from 33000 to 45000 in Unit I.In 2005, the spindle capacity enhanced to 76,200 by establishing Unit II.In 2014, the spindle capacity enhanced to 1,15,048 by establishing Unit III.From New Spinning Unit III, Primero a brand of premium 100% Cotton Combed Yarn was launched in 2015. From the same New Spinning Unit III, Dinero a brand of premium 100% Cotton Carded Yarn was launched in 2016 and the Company obtained BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) certification to make global cotton production better for people who produce it, better for environment it grows in and better for sectors future.The Company commenced production of cotton slub yarns in 2017.In 2018, the Company was certified as Global Organic Textile Standa
Company FAQs

What is the DCM Nouvelle Ltd share price today?

The DCM Nouvelle Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹206 today.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Nouvelle Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCM Nouvelle Ltd is ₹384.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DCM Nouvelle Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DCM Nouvelle Ltd is 24.59 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DCM Nouvelle Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCM Nouvelle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCM Nouvelle Ltd is ₹167.2 and ₹297.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DCM Nouvelle Ltd?

DCM Nouvelle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.26%, 3 Years at -10.52%, 1 Year at 16.52%, 6 Month at -20.72%, 3 Month at -0.92% and 1 Month at 7.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DCM Nouvelle Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DCM Nouvelle Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.11 %
Institutions - 2.23 %
Public - 47.66 %

