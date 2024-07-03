SectorTextiles
Open₹208.93
Prev. Close₹208.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.67
Day's High₹210.99
Day's Low₹205.55
52 Week's High₹297.8
52 Week's Low₹167.2
Book Value₹179.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)384.76
P/E24.59
EPS8.48
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.68
18.68
18.68
18.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
303.25
302.39
287.98
165.48
Net Worth
321.93
321.07
306.66
184.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
909.32
562.77
585.21
yoy growth (%)
61.57
-3.83
Raw materials
-563.3
-379.37
-415.81
As % of sales
61.94
67.41
71.05
Employee costs
-54.76
-41.29
-41.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
164.32
41
6.55
Depreciation
-12.36
-16.02
-16.47
Tax paid
-41.53
-10.5
-2.24
Working capital
58.21
25.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
61.57
-3.83
Op profit growth
195.08
90.02
EBIT growth
244.99
168.25
Net profit growth
302.49
606.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,080.94
864.41
909.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,080.94
864.41
909.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
6.65
5.83
8.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Meenakshi Nayar
Managing Director
Hemant Bharat Ram
Non Executive Director
Rakesh Goel
Non Executive Director
Shahana Basu
Director
Jitendra Tuli
Whole-time Director
Vinay Bharat Ram
Additional Director
Kulbir Singh
Additional Director
Vivek Chhachhi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DCM Nouvelle Ltd
Summary
DCM Nouvelle Limited, incorporated in October 17, 2016 is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of cotton yarn. The Company has spindle capacity of 1,57,872 located at Hisar with approx 40000 MT of annual production. State-of-art spinning machineries and Quality Assurance instruments from leading manufacturers have been installed for production of fault free 100 % cotton yarn. With the introduction of value added products, premium brands & sustainability certifications, the Company moved ahead in positioning itself as supplier of quality yarn for fine clothing. In 1991, the Company started spinning operation plant with 33000 spindles at Hisar.In 1995, the Company received ISO 9001 quality standard certification of the plant. In 1998, the spindle capacity enhanced from 33000 to 45000 in Unit I.In 2005, the spindle capacity enhanced to 76,200 by establishing Unit II.In 2014, the spindle capacity enhanced to 1,15,048 by establishing Unit III.From New Spinning Unit III, Primero a brand of premium 100% Cotton Combed Yarn was launched in 2015. From the same New Spinning Unit III, Dinero a brand of premium 100% Cotton Carded Yarn was launched in 2016 and the Company obtained BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) certification to make global cotton production better for people who produce it, better for environment it grows in and better for sectors future.The Company commenced production of cotton slub yarns in 2017.In 2018, the Company was certified as Global Organic Textile Standa
Read More
The DCM Nouvelle Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹206 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCM Nouvelle Ltd is ₹384.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DCM Nouvelle Ltd is 24.59 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCM Nouvelle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCM Nouvelle Ltd is ₹167.2 and ₹297.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DCM Nouvelle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.26%, 3 Years at -10.52%, 1 Year at 16.52%, 6 Month at -20.72%, 3 Month at -0.92% and 1 Month at 7.15%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.