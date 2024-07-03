Summary

DCM Nouvelle Limited, incorporated in October 17, 2016 is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of cotton yarn. The Company has spindle capacity of 1,57,872 located at Hisar with approx 40000 MT of annual production. State-of-art spinning machineries and Quality Assurance instruments from leading manufacturers have been installed for production of fault free 100 % cotton yarn. With the introduction of value added products, premium brands & sustainability certifications, the Company moved ahead in positioning itself as supplier of quality yarn for fine clothing. In 1991, the Company started spinning operation plant with 33000 spindles at Hisar.In 1995, the Company received ISO 9001 quality standard certification of the plant. In 1998, the spindle capacity enhanced from 33000 to 45000 in Unit I.In 2005, the spindle capacity enhanced to 76,200 by establishing Unit II.In 2014, the spindle capacity enhanced to 1,15,048 by establishing Unit III.From New Spinning Unit III, Primero a brand of premium 100% Cotton Combed Yarn was launched in 2015. From the same New Spinning Unit III, Dinero a brand of premium 100% Cotton Carded Yarn was launched in 2016 and the Company obtained BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) certification to make global cotton production better for people who produce it, better for environment it grows in and better for sectors future.The Company commenced production of cotton slub yarns in 2017.In 2018, the Company was certified as Global Organic Textile Standa

