DCM Nouvelle Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.68
18.68
18.68
18.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
303.25
302.39
287.98
165.48
Net Worth
321.93
321.07
306.66
184.16
Minority Interest
Debt
370.92
264.07
155.92
165.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.95
9.49
4.2
1.31
Total Liabilities
705.8
594.63
466.78
350.96
Fixed Assets
247.95
264.85
147.34
95.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
51.49
20.65
0.08
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.24
4.51
5.02
4.58
Networking Capital
398.37
303.72
308.74
250.6
Inventories
261.56
228.06
220.42
136.92
Inventory Days
88.47
88.8
Sundry Debtors
114.58
59.01
82.36
93.06
Debtor Days
33.05
60.35
Other Current Assets
77.75
65.63
48.07
60.28
Sundry Creditors
-24.25
-21.13
-14.55
-13.34
Creditor Days
5.84
8.65
Other Current Liabilities
-31.27
-27.85
-27.56
-26.32
Cash
0.74
0.91
5.6
0.25
Total Assets
705.79
594.64
466.78
350.95
