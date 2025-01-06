iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DCM Nouvelle Ltd Cash Flow Statement

199.58
(-4.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

DCM Nouvelle Ltd

DCM Nouvelle FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

164.32

41

6.55

Depreciation

-12.36

-16.02

-16.47

Tax paid

-41.53

-10.5

-2.24

Working capital

58.21

25.93

Other operating items

Operating

168.64

40.4

Capital expenditure

48.41

16.74

Free cash flow

217.05

57.14

Equity raised

330.66

269.91

Investing

0.08

0

Financing

-9.57

-13.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

538.22

313.29

