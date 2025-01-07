iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Nouvelle Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

203.01
(1.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:28:16 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

909.32

562.77

585.21

yoy growth (%)

61.57

-3.83

Raw materials

-563.3

-379.37

-415.81

As % of sales

61.94

67.41

71.05

Employee costs

-54.76

-41.29

-41.38

As % of sales

6.02

7.33

7.07

Other costs

-116.7

-82.95

-96.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.83

14.74

16.55

Operating profit

174.55

59.15

31.12

OPM

19.19

10.51

5.31

Depreciation

-12.36

-16.02

-16.47

Interest expense

-6.17

-8.41

-11.86

Other income

8.31

6.29

3.76

Profit before tax

164.32

41

6.55

Taxes

-41.53

-10.5

-2.24

Tax rate

-25.27

-25.6

-34.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

122.79

30.5

4.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

122.79

30.5

4.31

yoy growth (%)

302.49

606.9

NPM

13.5

5.42

0.73

