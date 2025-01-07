Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
909.32
562.77
585.21
yoy growth (%)
61.57
-3.83
Raw materials
-563.3
-379.37
-415.81
As % of sales
61.94
67.41
71.05
Employee costs
-54.76
-41.29
-41.38
As % of sales
6.02
7.33
7.07
Other costs
-116.7
-82.95
-96.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.83
14.74
16.55
Operating profit
174.55
59.15
31.12
OPM
19.19
10.51
5.31
Depreciation
-12.36
-16.02
-16.47
Interest expense
-6.17
-8.41
-11.86
Other income
8.31
6.29
3.76
Profit before tax
164.32
41
6.55
Taxes
-41.53
-10.5
-2.24
Tax rate
-25.27
-25.6
-34.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
122.79
30.5
4.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
122.79
30.5
4.31
yoy growth (%)
302.49
606.9
NPM
13.5
5.42
0.73
