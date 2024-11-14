iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DCM Nouvelle Ltd Board Meeting

191.21
(-1.76%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

DCM Nouvelle CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
DCM Nouvelle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024. Standalone and consolidated financial results- quarter and half year ended september 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
DCM Nouvelle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results quarter ended June 30 2024 Results-June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
DCM Nouvelle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., May 28, 2024, have considered and approved the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the audit report of the statutory auditor. Appointment of Chief Executive Officer of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Reappointment of Directors of the Company
Board Meeting2 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
DCM Nouvelle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Month Ended On December 312023. Outcome of the Board meeting -Results for the Quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

DCM Nouvelle: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DCM Nouvelle Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.