|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|DCM Nouvelle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024. Standalone and consolidated financial results- quarter and half year ended september 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|DCM Nouvelle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results quarter ended June 30 2024 Results-June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|DCM Nouvelle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., May 28, 2024, have considered and approved the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the audit report of the statutory auditor. Appointment of Chief Executive Officer of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|Reappointment of Directors of the Company
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|DCM Nouvelle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Month Ended On December 312023. Outcome of the Board meeting -Results for the Quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
