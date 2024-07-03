DCM Nouvelle Ltd Summary

DCM Nouvelle Limited, incorporated in October 17, 2016 is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of cotton yarn. The Company has spindle capacity of 1,57,872 located at Hisar with approx 40000 MT of annual production. State-of-art spinning machineries and Quality Assurance instruments from leading manufacturers have been installed for production of fault free 100 % cotton yarn. With the introduction of value added products, premium brands & sustainability certifications, the Company moved ahead in positioning itself as supplier of quality yarn for fine clothing. In 1991, the Company started spinning operation plant with 33000 spindles at Hisar.In 1995, the Company received ISO 9001 quality standard certification of the plant. In 1998, the spindle capacity enhanced from 33000 to 45000 in Unit I.In 2005, the spindle capacity enhanced to 76,200 by establishing Unit II.In 2014, the spindle capacity enhanced to 1,15,048 by establishing Unit III.From New Spinning Unit III, Primero a brand of premium 100% Cotton Combed Yarn was launched in 2015. From the same New Spinning Unit III, Dinero a brand of premium 100% Cotton Carded Yarn was launched in 2016 and the Company obtained BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) certification to make global cotton production better for people who produce it, better for environment it grows in and better for sectors future.The Company commenced production of cotton slub yarns in 2017.In 2018, the Company was certified as Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and obtained Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification to ensure that products and processes are free of dangerous chemicals including lead & pesticides.The Company launched CCY (Contamination Controlled Yarn) brand of products from Unit I in FY 2020. CCY is contamination controlled 100% cotton combed knitting yarn processed through advanced contamination control systems USTERr JOSSI VISION SHIELD with MAGIC EYE 2 and Uster Quantum 3 with Polypropylene (PP) & Dark Foreign Fibre (FFD) clearing devices that ensures removal of Polypropylene and colored contaminants.The Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger was implemented in 2019-20 between DCM Limited and the Company, by which the Textile Division of DCM Limited got demerged into the Company as a going concern effective on April 1, 2019. In terms of the aforesaid Demerger, the Company allotted 1,86,77,749 equity shares of Rs.10 each to the Shareholders of DCM Limited in the ratio of 1:1; which got listed with BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. with effect from July 16, 2019.The Company commissioned a new Spinning Unit, which enhanced its capacity to 1,57,872 Spindles in FY 2023. DCM Nouvelle Specialty Chemicals Limited (DCMSCL) was incorporated as a subsidiary in February, 2022 for manufacturing of Specialty Chemicals. The Company commissioned its New Chemical Plant on January 20, 2023.