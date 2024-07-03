iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Morarjee Textiles Ltd Share Price

9.87
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:24:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.39
  • Day's High10.39
  • 52 Wk High32.8
  • Prev. Close10.39
  • Day's Low9.87
  • 52 Wk Low 8.55
  • Turnover (lac)1.74
  • P/E0
  • Face Value7
  • Book Value-132.01
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Morarjee Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

10.39

Prev. Close

10.39

Turnover(Lac.)

1.74

Day's High

10.39

Day's Low

9.87

52 Week's High

32.8

52 Week's Low

8.55

Book Value

-132.01

Face Value

7

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Morarjee Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2023

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Morarjee Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Morarjee Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.71%

Non-Promoter- 4.01%

Institutions: 4.01%

Non-Institutions: 32.11%

Custodian: 4.16%

Read More
Share Price

Morarjee Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

25.43

25.43

25.43

25.43

Preference Capital

0

0

15

0

Reserves

-303.77

-118.61

-30.37

31.54

Net Worth

-278.34

-93.18

10.06

56.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

272.33

193.88

382.03

360.95

yoy growth (%)

40.45

-49.24

5.84

-4.26

Raw materials

-115.87

-74.15

-144.72

-96.17

As % of sales

42.54

38.24

37.88

26.64

Employee costs

-28.2

-23.96

-34.2

-35.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-88.11

-73.98

-36.63

0.81

Depreciation

-22.88

-23.27

-23.71

-22.83

Tax paid

0

12.36

10.78

-0.41

Working capital

-59.23

85.46

-168.47

31.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.45

-49.24

5.84

-4.26

Op profit growth

126.22

-93.64

-38.61

10.99

EBIT growth

-19.48

-194.54

-60.61

4.78

Net profit growth

42.98

136.2

-6,543.49

-96.56

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

206.87

272.33

193.89

382.04

348.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

206.87

272.33

193.89

382.04

348.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.3

1.18

1.16

2.12

1.64

View Annually Results

Morarjee Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Morarjee Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Urvi A Piramal

Executive Vice Chairman

Harshvardhan A Piramal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mahesh S Gupta

Managing Director

R K Rewari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

A K Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Alpana Piramal Chinai

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Archit Jayakar

Company Secretary

Nishthi Dharmani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Devesh Dadheech

Whole Time Director & CEO

Kishor Dhage

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Morarjee Textiles Ltd

Summary

Morarjee Textiles Ltd, incorporated in 1995 is a manufacturer of textile products. Morarjee is part of the Ashok Piramal Group, a diversified and leading business group in India.The Company is engaged in manufacture of cotton fabric and fashion printed fabric. The Company has two products: shirting and prints. Shirting division is specializes in color woven shirtings with fine yarn counts up to 180/2. Prints Division includes fashion and Voiles. Satin, Cambric, Poplin, Lawn and Silk are printed fabrics manufactured by Prints Division. The Company is a supplier of Guthra in the Middle East and African Subcontinent. It offers cotton shirting fabrics to Indian and International brands. It has a 49% interest in Just Textiles Ltd., which is engaged in the business of processing various textile fabrics with machinery installed at its factory in Ambernath, Mumbai. In 2010-11, Integra Apparels and Textiles Limited, a 100% subsidiary of the Company got amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st January 2010. The Weaving, Printing & Processing facility was commissioned in March 2016.For years now, Morarjee has established itself as the leader in contemporary and classic fashion. With latest manufacturing facilities, the Company makes cutting edge fashion a reality. It boasts of world-class integrated manufacturing plants with spinning, yarn-dyeing, weaving, printing, processing and inspection and packing facilities. To add to this, its technical collaboration with a Swiss compan
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Morarjee Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Morarjee Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Morarjee Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Morarjee Textiles Ltd is ₹35.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Morarjee Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Morarjee Textiles Ltd is 0 and -0.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Morarjee Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Morarjee Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Morarjee Textiles Ltd is ₹8.55 and ₹32.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Morarjee Textiles Ltd?

Morarjee Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.19%, 3 Years at -30.04%, 1 Year at -55.12%, 6 Month at -24.11%, 3 Month at -14.42% and 1 Month at -1.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Morarjee Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Morarjee Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.71 %
Institutions - 4.01 %
Public - 32.11 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Morarjee Textiles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.