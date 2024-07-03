SectorTextiles
Open₹10.39
Prev. Close₹10.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.74
Day's High₹10.39
Day's Low₹9.87
52 Week's High₹32.8
52 Week's Low₹8.55
Book Value₹-132.01
Face Value₹7
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
25.43
25.43
25.43
25.43
Preference Capital
0
0
15
0
Reserves
-303.77
-118.61
-30.37
31.54
Net Worth
-278.34
-93.18
10.06
56.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
272.33
193.88
382.03
360.95
yoy growth (%)
40.45
-49.24
5.84
-4.26
Raw materials
-115.87
-74.15
-144.72
-96.17
As % of sales
42.54
38.24
37.88
26.64
Employee costs
-28.2
-23.96
-34.2
-35.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-88.11
-73.98
-36.63
0.81
Depreciation
-22.88
-23.27
-23.71
-22.83
Tax paid
0
12.36
10.78
-0.41
Working capital
-59.23
85.46
-168.47
31.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.45
-49.24
5.84
-4.26
Op profit growth
126.22
-93.64
-38.61
10.99
EBIT growth
-19.48
-194.54
-60.61
4.78
Net profit growth
42.98
136.2
-6,543.49
-96.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
206.87
272.33
193.89
382.04
348.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
206.87
272.33
193.89
382.04
348.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.3
1.18
1.16
2.12
1.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Urvi A Piramal
Executive Vice Chairman
Harshvardhan A Piramal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mahesh S Gupta
Managing Director
R K Rewari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
A K Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Alpana Piramal Chinai
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Archit Jayakar
Company Secretary
Nishthi Dharmani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Devesh Dadheech
Whole Time Director & CEO
Kishor Dhage
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Morarjee Textiles Ltd
Summary
Morarjee Textiles Ltd, incorporated in 1995 is a manufacturer of textile products. Morarjee is part of the Ashok Piramal Group, a diversified and leading business group in India.The Company is engaged in manufacture of cotton fabric and fashion printed fabric. The Company has two products: shirting and prints. Shirting division is specializes in color woven shirtings with fine yarn counts up to 180/2. Prints Division includes fashion and Voiles. Satin, Cambric, Poplin, Lawn and Silk are printed fabrics manufactured by Prints Division. The Company is a supplier of Guthra in the Middle East and African Subcontinent. It offers cotton shirting fabrics to Indian and International brands. It has a 49% interest in Just Textiles Ltd., which is engaged in the business of processing various textile fabrics with machinery installed at its factory in Ambernath, Mumbai. In 2010-11, Integra Apparels and Textiles Limited, a 100% subsidiary of the Company got amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st January 2010. The Weaving, Printing & Processing facility was commissioned in March 2016.For years now, Morarjee has established itself as the leader in contemporary and classic fashion. With latest manufacturing facilities, the Company makes cutting edge fashion a reality. It boasts of world-class integrated manufacturing plants with spinning, yarn-dyeing, weaving, printing, processing and inspection and packing facilities. To add to this, its technical collaboration with a Swiss compan
Read More
The Morarjee Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Morarjee Textiles Ltd is ₹35.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Morarjee Textiles Ltd is 0 and -0.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Morarjee Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Morarjee Textiles Ltd is ₹8.55 and ₹32.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Morarjee Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.19%, 3 Years at -30.04%, 1 Year at -55.12%, 6 Month at -24.11%, 3 Month at -14.42% and 1 Month at -1.05%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.