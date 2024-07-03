Morarjee Textiles Ltd Summary

Morarjee Textiles Ltd, incorporated in 1995 is a manufacturer of textile products. Morarjee is part of the Ashok Piramal Group, a diversified and leading business group in India.The Company is engaged in manufacture of cotton fabric and fashion printed fabric. The Company has two products: shirting and prints. Shirting division is specializes in color woven shirtings with fine yarn counts up to 180/2. Prints Division includes fashion and Voiles. Satin, Cambric, Poplin, Lawn and Silk are printed fabrics manufactured by Prints Division. The Company is a supplier of Guthra in the Middle East and African Subcontinent. It offers cotton shirting fabrics to Indian and International brands. It has a 49% interest in Just Textiles Ltd., which is engaged in the business of processing various textile fabrics with machinery installed at its factory in Ambernath, Mumbai. In 2010-11, Integra Apparels and Textiles Limited, a 100% subsidiary of the Company got amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st January 2010. The Weaving, Printing & Processing facility was commissioned in March 2016.For years now, Morarjee has established itself as the leader in contemporary and classic fashion. With latest manufacturing facilities, the Company makes cutting edge fashion a reality. It boasts of world-class integrated manufacturing plants with spinning, yarn-dyeing, weaving, printing, processing and inspection and packing facilities. To add to this, its technical collaboration with a Swiss company for finishing, and a Japanese company for printing, sets it apart from the competition.