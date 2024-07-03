iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Morarjee Textiles Ltd Quarterly Results

10
(1.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

9.07

0

10.54

51.25

59.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.07

0

10.54

51.25

59.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.25

0.24

8.63

0.27

0.38

Total Income

9.32

0.24

19.17

51.52

59.5

Total Expenditure

14.77

0.64

29.91

97.08

70.17

PBIDT

-5.45

-0.4

-10.74

-45.56

-10.67

Interest

19.87

22.23

20.7

16.61

22.28

PBDT

-25.32

-22.63

-31.44

-62.17

-32.95

Depreciation

5.33

5.33

5.44

5.36

5.67

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.18

0

0.05

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-30.65

-28.14

-36.88

-67.58

-38.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-30.66

-28.14

-36.89

-67.59

-38.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-6.41

-9.33

-32.72

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-30.66

-21.73

-27.56

-34.87

-38.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.44

-7.75

-10.15

-18.6

-10.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.43

25.43

25.43

25.43

25.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-60.08

0

-101.89

-88.89

-18.04

PBDTM(%)

-279.16

0

-298.29

-121.3

-55.73

PATM(%)

-337.92

0

-349.9

-131.86

-65.32

Morarjee Text.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Morarjee Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.