Morarjee Textiles Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
9.07
0
10.54
51.25
59.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.07
0
10.54
51.25
59.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.24
8.63
0.27
0.38
Total Income
9.32
0.24
19.17
51.52
59.5
Total Expenditure
14.77
0.64
29.91
97.08
70.17
PBIDT
-5.45
-0.4
-10.74
-45.56
-10.67
Interest
19.87
22.23
20.7
16.61
22.28
PBDT
-25.32
-22.63
-31.44
-62.17
-32.95
Depreciation
5.33
5.33
5.44
5.36
5.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.18
0
0.05
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-30.65
-28.14
-36.88
-67.58
-38.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-30.66
-28.14
-36.89
-67.59
-38.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-6.41
-9.33
-32.72
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-30.66
-21.73
-27.56
-34.87
-38.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.44
-7.75
-10.15
-18.6
-10.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.43
25.43
25.43
25.43
25.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-60.08
0
-101.89
-88.89
-18.04
PBDTM(%)
-279.16
0
-298.29
-121.3
-55.73
PATM(%)
-337.92
0
-349.9
-131.86
-65.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.