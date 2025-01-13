iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Morarjee Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

9.8
(1.24%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:07:05 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

25.43

25.43

25.43

25.43

Preference Capital

0

0

15

0

Reserves

-303.77

-118.61

-30.37

31.54

Net Worth

-278.34

-93.18

10.06

56.97

Minority Interest

Debt

515.13

525.41

501.89

380.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

61.4

61.4

61.4

0

Total Liabilities

298.19

493.63

573.35

437.01

Fixed Assets

387.52

409.76

432.35

454.87

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.45

0.65

0.65

0.65

Deferred Tax Asset Net

91.81

91.81

91.81

17.94

Networking Capital

-185.77

-26.91

41.99

-38.73

Inventories

32.52

66.44

63.98

85.45

Inventory Days

89.04

120.44

81.63

Sundry Debtors

5.22

20.94

35.45

35.2

Debtor Days

28.06

66.73

33.63

Other Current Assets

43.52

80.59

87.35

88.42

Sundry Creditors

-80.29

-76.79

-83.72

-89.04

Creditor Days

102.91

157.6

85.06

Other Current Liabilities

-186.74

-118.09

-61.07

-158.76

Cash

4.18

18.33

6.57

2.28

Total Assets

298.19

493.64

573.37

437.01

