Morarjee Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
25.43
25.43
25.43
25.43
Preference Capital
0
0
15
0
Reserves
-303.77
-118.61
-30.37
31.54
Net Worth
-278.34
-93.18
10.06
56.97
Minority Interest
Debt
515.13
525.41
501.89
380.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
61.4
61.4
61.4
0
Total Liabilities
298.19
493.63
573.35
437.01
Fixed Assets
387.52
409.76
432.35
454.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.45
0.65
0.65
0.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
91.81
91.81
91.81
17.94
Networking Capital
-185.77
-26.91
41.99
-38.73
Inventories
32.52
66.44
63.98
85.45
Inventory Days
89.04
120.44
81.63
Sundry Debtors
5.22
20.94
35.45
35.2
Debtor Days
28.06
66.73
33.63
Other Current Assets
43.52
80.59
87.35
88.42
Sundry Creditors
-80.29
-76.79
-83.72
-89.04
Creditor Days
102.91
157.6
85.06
Other Current Liabilities
-186.74
-118.09
-61.07
-158.76
Cash
4.18
18.33
6.57
2.28
Total Assets
298.19
493.64
573.37
437.01
