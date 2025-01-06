Morarjee Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-88.11
-73.98
-36.63
0.81
Depreciation
-22.88
-23.27
-23.71
-22.83
Tax paid
0
12.36
10.78
-0.41
Working capital
-59.23
85.46
-168.47
31.15
Other operating items
Operating
-170.23
0.55
-218.03
8.71
Capital expenditure
0.29
0.6
2.4
9.82
Free cash flow
-169.93
1.15
-215.62
18.53
Equity raised
-75.86
77.79
115.14
193.79
Investing
0
0
-4.3
0
Financing
238.48
365.83
444.25
284.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.31
444.78
339.47
496.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.