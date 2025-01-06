iifl-logo-icon 1
Morarjee Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.87
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Morarjee Text. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-88.11

-73.98

-36.63

0.81

Depreciation

-22.88

-23.27

-23.71

-22.83

Tax paid

0

12.36

10.78

-0.41

Working capital

-59.23

85.46

-168.47

31.15

Other operating items

Operating

-170.23

0.55

-218.03

8.71

Capital expenditure

0.29

0.6

2.4

9.82

Free cash flow

-169.93

1.15

-215.62

18.53

Equity raised

-75.86

77.79

115.14

193.79

Investing

0

0

-4.3

0

Financing

238.48

365.83

444.25

284.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-7.31

444.78

339.47

496.41

