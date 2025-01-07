Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
272.33
193.88
382.03
360.95
yoy growth (%)
40.45
-49.24
5.84
-4.26
Raw materials
-115.87
-74.15
-144.72
-96.17
As % of sales
42.54
38.24
37.88
26.64
Employee costs
-28.2
-23.96
-34.2
-35.22
As % of sales
10.35
12.36
8.95
9.75
Other costs
-122.19
-93.08
-160.95
-160.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.87
48.01
42.13
44.57
Operating profit
6.05
2.67
42.15
68.67
OPM
2.22
1.38
11.03
19.02
Depreciation
-22.88
-23.27
-23.71
-22.83
Interest expense
-72.46
-54.54
-57.19
-51.39
Other income
1.17
1.16
2.12
6.37
Profit before tax
-88.11
-73.98
-36.63
0.81
Taxes
0
12.36
10.78
-0.41
Tax rate
0
-16.7
-29.44
-50.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-88.11
-61.62
-25.84
0.4
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.24
0
Net profit
-88.11
-61.62
-26.08
0.4
yoy growth (%)
42.98
136.2
-6,543.49
-96.56
NPM
-32.35
-31.78
-6.82
0.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.