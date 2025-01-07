iifl-logo-icon 1
Morarjee Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.75
(-1.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:22:37 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

272.33

193.88

382.03

360.95

yoy growth (%)

40.45

-49.24

5.84

-4.26

Raw materials

-115.87

-74.15

-144.72

-96.17

As % of sales

42.54

38.24

37.88

26.64

Employee costs

-28.2

-23.96

-34.2

-35.22

As % of sales

10.35

12.36

8.95

9.75

Other costs

-122.19

-93.08

-160.95

-160.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.87

48.01

42.13

44.57

Operating profit

6.05

2.67

42.15

68.67

OPM

2.22

1.38

11.03

19.02

Depreciation

-22.88

-23.27

-23.71

-22.83

Interest expense

-72.46

-54.54

-57.19

-51.39

Other income

1.17

1.16

2.12

6.37

Profit before tax

-88.11

-73.98

-36.63

0.81

Taxes

0

12.36

10.78

-0.41

Tax rate

0

-16.7

-29.44

-50.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-88.11

-61.62

-25.84

0.4

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.24

0

Net profit

-88.11

-61.62

-26.08

0.4

yoy growth (%)

42.98

136.2

-6,543.49

-96.56

NPM

-32.35

-31.78

-6.82

0.11

