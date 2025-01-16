Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.45
-49.24
5.84
-4.26
Op profit growth
126.22
-93.64
-38.61
10.99
EBIT growth
-19.48
-194.54
-60.61
4.78
Net profit growth
42.93
133.1
-5,832
-96.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.22
1.38
11.03
19.02
EBIT margin
-5.74
-10.02
5.38
14.46
Net profit margin
-32.36
-31.8
-6.92
0.12
RoCE
-2.93
-3.84
3.61
7.53
RoNW
52.84
-46.14
-6.99
0.09
RoA
-4.13
-3.05
-1.16
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-24.25
-16.96
-7.25
0.11
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-30.55
-23.37
-13.8
-6.15
Book value per share
-25.68
2.73
15.65
36.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.85
-0.83
-1.12
358.18
P/CEPS
-0.68
-0.6
-0.59
-6.39
P/B
-0.81
-10.2
0.52
1.32
EV/EBIDTA
80.58
142.53
9.2
8.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-16.7
-29.44
-50.47
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
37.78
66.5
42.44
57.71
Inventory days
87.39
140.65
90.49
102.84
Creditor days
-110.01
-164.89
-81.2
-87.8
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.21
0.35
-0.35
-1.01
Net debt / equity
-5.43
49.88
6.64
3.71
Net debt / op. profit
83.72
185.02
8.96
7.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-42.54
-38.24
-37.88
-26.64
Employee costs
-10.35
-12.36
-8.95
-9.75
Other costs
-44.87
-48.01
-42.13
-44.57
