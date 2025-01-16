iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Morarjee Textiles Ltd Key Ratios

9.7
(-0.21%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Morarjee Textiles Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.45

-49.24

5.84

-4.26

Op profit growth

126.22

-93.64

-38.61

10.99

EBIT growth

-19.48

-194.54

-60.61

4.78

Net profit growth

42.93

133.1

-5,832

-96.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.22

1.38

11.03

19.02

EBIT margin

-5.74

-10.02

5.38

14.46

Net profit margin

-32.36

-31.8

-6.92

0.12

RoCE

-2.93

-3.84

3.61

7.53

RoNW

52.84

-46.14

-6.99

0.09

RoA

-4.13

-3.05

-1.16

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-24.25

-16.96

-7.25

0.11

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-30.55

-23.37

-13.8

-6.15

Book value per share

-25.68

2.73

15.65

36.36

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.85

-0.83

-1.12

358.18

P/CEPS

-0.68

-0.6

-0.59

-6.39

P/B

-0.81

-10.2

0.52

1.32

EV/EBIDTA

80.58

142.53

9.2

8.45

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-16.7

-29.44

-50.47

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

37.78

66.5

42.44

57.71

Inventory days

87.39

140.65

90.49

102.84

Creditor days

-110.01

-164.89

-81.2

-87.8

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.21

0.35

-0.35

-1.01

Net debt / equity

-5.43

49.88

6.64

3.71

Net debt / op. profit

83.72

185.02

8.96

7.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-42.54

-38.24

-37.88

-26.64

Employee costs

-10.35

-12.36

-8.95

-9.75

Other costs

-44.87

-48.01

-42.13

-44.57

Morarjee Text. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Morarjee Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.