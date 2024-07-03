Morarjee Textiles Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
19.61
155.62
192.5
129.31
295.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.61
155.62
192.5
129.31
295.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.12
1.03
1.12
0.86
1.15
Total Income
28.73
156.65
193.62
130.17
296.68
Total Expenditure
45.32
194.36
188.16
133.86
255.56
PBIDT
-16.59
-37.71
5.46
-3.69
41.12
Interest
62.8
62.99
52.65
39.18
42.74
PBDT
-79.39
-100.7
-47.19
-42.87
-1.62
Depreciation
16.1
16.97
17.23
17.58
17.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.18
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-12.48
-5.36
Reported Profit After Tax
-95.67
-117.67
-64.42
-47.97
-14.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-95.69
-117.69
-64.42
-48
-14.2
Extra-ordinary Items
-15.75
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-79.94
-117.69
-64.42
-48
-14.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-26.34
-32.39
-17.74
-13.21
-3.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.43
25.43
25.43
25.43
25.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-84.59
-24.23
2.83
-2.85
13.91
PBDTM(%)
-404.84
-64.7
-24.51
-33.15
-0.54
PATM(%)
-487.86
-75.61
-33.46
-37.09
-4.76
