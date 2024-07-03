iifl-logo-icon 1
Morarjee Textiles Ltd Nine Monthly Results

10
(0.60%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:24:02 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

19.61

155.62

192.5

129.31

295.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.61

155.62

192.5

129.31

295.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.12

1.03

1.12

0.86

1.15

Total Income

28.73

156.65

193.62

130.17

296.68

Total Expenditure

45.32

194.36

188.16

133.86

255.56

PBIDT

-16.59

-37.71

5.46

-3.69

41.12

Interest

62.8

62.99

52.65

39.18

42.74

PBDT

-79.39

-100.7

-47.19

-42.87

-1.62

Depreciation

16.1

16.97

17.23

17.58

17.83

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.18

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-12.48

-5.36

Reported Profit After Tax

-95.67

-117.67

-64.42

-47.97

-14.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-95.69

-117.69

-64.42

-48

-14.2

Extra-ordinary Items

-15.75

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-79.94

-117.69

-64.42

-48

-14.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-26.34

-32.39

-17.74

-13.21

-3.91

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.43

25.43

25.43

25.43

25.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-84.59

-24.23

2.83

-2.85

13.91

PBDTM(%)

-404.84

-64.7

-24.51

-33.15

-0.54

PATM(%)

-487.86

-75.61

-33.46

-37.09

-4.76

