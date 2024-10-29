|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|MORARJEE TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|MORARJEE TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
