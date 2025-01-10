To the Members of Morarjee Textiles Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Morarjee Textiles Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its loss (including other comprehensive income), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We draw attention to Note 46 in the standalone Ind AS financial Statements, which indicates that the Company has incurred a net loss after tax of Rs. 18,542.21 lakhs, including cash losses during the year ended March 31, 2023 and as of that date, the Companys accumulated losses amount to Rs. 30,377.48 lakhs resulting in complete erosion of its net worth and its current liabilities are in excess of current assets. Further, there have been continuous delays and defaults in repayment of debt obligations leading to classification of Companys debt as non performing by the lenders and some of the lenders

creditors have served notice for recall / taken legal recourse against the Company. Also one of the financial creditor and certain operational creditors have filed an application before National Company Law Tribunal for initiating CIRP against the Company, which are pending. The annual standalone financial statements, however for the reason stated in the aforesaid note have been prepared by the Management on going concern basis. The Companys ability to continue as Going Concern is dependent on debt resolution including identifying strategic investor for one time settlement with lenders, though it is yet to receive a definitive proposal. These conditions along with other matters as set forth in the said note indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern and therefore the Company may not be able to realise its assets and meet with liabilities in the normal course of business. The standalone financial statements does not include any adjustment in this respect.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the following matters in the notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements:

1. Note 47 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, regarding strike at Nagpur Plant, due to pending revision of long term wage agreement for which the management is in discussion with the workers, and impact if any, is not presently ascertainable;

2. Note 12 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, regarding Carry forward of GST input tax credit amounting to Rs. 3,034 lakhs (Net of provision of Rs. 1,792.06 lakhs) as on March 31, 2023 for the reasons stated in the note; and

3. Note 34 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, regarding MAT Credit Entitlement amounting to Rs 3,041 lakhs as on March 31, 2023 which is carried based on the judgment of the management that the MAT credit would be fully utilised

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Section above, we have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

. Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Valuation of Inventory (Refer Note 7 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements): Our audit procedures in respect of this area included but not limited : • We understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management for valuation of inventory and identifying slow moving inventory and determination of net realizable value of inventory as on date. Total Inventory Valuation as on 31st March 2023 is Rs.3,251.84 lakhs (March 31,2022: Rs.6,644.02 lakhs) Inventory of Company comprises of finished goods, Work in Progress (WIP), Raw Material and Consumables. As described in Note 7 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, cost of Inventory represents the costs of materials, conversion cost and related production costs at each stage till date. It is held at the lower of cost and net realisable value (NRV). Some of the finished goods and WIP (Grey Cloth) are slow moving. Considering the materiality of the amount involved and degree of management judgment in valuation, we have identified valuation of inventory as a key audit matter for the current year audit. • We observed the physical inventory verification procedures carried out by the management as at the year end. • We performed year end cut-off procedures to validate the actual stocks carried in the inventory as at year end. • We tested the adequacy of the key assumptions and estimates used to determine cost allocation at each stage of production and consistency in such allocation including mathematical accuracy of the calculations. • We performed NRV testing by comparing subsequent sale/order value. We also evaluated judgment used by the management for arriving at the diminution in value of slow moving inventory. • The above audit procedures enabled us to conclude on the valuation of inventory held by the Company as on the date of Balance Sheet.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion & Analysis, Corporate Governance and Directors Report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements, consolidated Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we report in "Annexure 1", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in ag reement with the books of account;

d. Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. The matter described under the Basis for Qualified Opinion section and Emphasis of matters section above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure 2";

h. With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 36 on Contingent Liabilities to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iv) (b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iv) (c) Based on the audit procedures that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Hence, reporting the compliance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

(vi) As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the Company only w.e.f. April 1, 2023, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Morarjee Textiles Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023]

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information, explanations and written representation given to us by the management and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) During the year, the Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have not been physically verified by the management and as such, we cannot comment on material discrepancies existing, if any. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is not reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) Based on the examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, we report that the title in respect of self-constructed building and the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of lessee), disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties. There are no stocks lying with third parties at the year end. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.

(b) The Company has not obtained any sanctioned working capital limit during the year, from banks and/or financial institutions, on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, reporting under clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, providing guarantees and securities. Further, the provisions of section 186 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Further, the Company has not given any loan or provided any guarantees or securities.

(v) In our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, reporting under clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and rules thereunder. We have broadly reviewed such records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company is not regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax (GST), provident fund, employeesstate insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, and there have been serious delays in a large number of cases. During the year 2017-18, sales tax, value added tax, service tax and duty of excise subsumed in GST and are accordingly reported under GST.

AND

No undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employeesstate9 insurance, income tax, GST, customs duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues outstanding with respect to provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, GST, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Statement of Disputed Dues

Name of the statute Nature of the dues* Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 6.22 FY 1979-80 to FY 1985-86 Commissioner of Excise (Appeals) None 0.09 FY 1990-91 146.49 FY 1993-94 to FY 1995-96 218.61 FY 1999-00 to FY 2001-02 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 2.10 FY 1990-91 to FY 1991-92 CESTAT None 438.27 FY 1995-96 to FY 2002-03 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 3.19 FY 1997-98 to FY 200 High Court None Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 111.64 FY 2008-09 to FY 2009-10 High Court Nagpur None Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Sales Tax 1.95 FY 2006-07 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals) None

-* Includes amount of interest and penalty, where ascertainable.

(viii) We have not come across any transaction which were previously not recorded in the books of account of the Company that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, except for the details given below:

Nature of Borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs. In lakhs) Whether principal or interest No of days delay or unpaid* Remarks if any Term loan Axis Bank Limited 12,935.36 Principal 1 to 913 days Not yet paid Term loan Axis Bank Limited 1,011.53 Funded Interest Term Loan 397 to 972 days Not yet paid Axis Bank Limited 4,548.93 Interest 1 to 913 days Not yet paid Term loan Tata Capital Financial Services Limited 2,831.45 Principal 1 to 912 days Not yet paid Tata Capital Financial Services Limited 894.76 Interest 31 to 942 days Not yet paid Term loan Federal Bank Limited 636.01 Principal 577 to 975 days Not yet paid Federal Bank Limited 673.97 Interest 1 to 975 days Not yet paid Nature of Borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs. In lakhs) Whether principal or interest No of days delay or unpaid* Remarks if any Term loan Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited 1,953.71 Principal 1 to 1066 days Not yet paid Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited 1,327.97 Interest 31 to 1004 days Not yet paid Term loan Renato Finance and Investment Private Limited 102.00 Principal 1 to 274 days Not yet paid Term loan ACT Fininvest Limited 1,397.75 Principal 1 to 274 days Not yet paid Working Capital Loans Indian Bank Limited 5,518.12 Interest 1 to 912 days Not yet paid IDBI Bank Limited 652.71 Interest 1 to 912 days Not yet paid Saraswat Co-operative Bank Limited 499.12 Interest 1 to 912 days Not yet paid ICICI Bank Limited 384.64 Interest 1 to 912 days Not yet paid Myra Mall Management Company Limited 81.87 Interest 1 to 1126 days Not yet paid

*Refer Note 48(i) of standalone Ind /AS financial statements on debt restructuring plan submitted by the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not obtain any money by way of term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have, been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, as defined under the Act.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public issue offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionall convertible) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the

books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government by the auditors of the Company in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, during the year or upto the date of this report.

(c) There are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) All transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system which is not commensurate with the size and nature of its business as no internal audit was carried out for the second half of the year.

(b) We have considered the Internal Audit Reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them during the year and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, reporting under clause (xvi)(a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without having a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 ("Directions") by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xvi)(c) and (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

(d) As informed by the Company, the Group to which the Company belongs has no CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses for the current and the immediately preceding financial year amounting to Rs. 12,871.50 Lakhs and Rs. 6,444.45 Lakhs respectively.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we believe that material uncertainty exists on account of accumulated losses, complete erosion of net worth of the Company, its current liabilities are in excess of current assets and continuous delays and defaults in repayment of debt obligations leading to classification of Companys debt as non-performing by the lenders as on the date of this audit report and due to which the Company may not be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to date of the audit report. We further draw attention to Qualified Opinion issued w.r.t Material Uncertainty in relation to Going Concernin our main audit report of even date regarding the applicability of the going concern assumption.

(xx) The provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Morarjee Textiles Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Morarjee Textiles Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone* Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2023, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.