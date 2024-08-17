Summary

One of Indias leading Textile and Apparel Company, named S.Kumars Nationwide Limited (SKNL) was incorporated on 28th September 1990 as a private limited company. With expertise in multi-fiber manufacturing, the company has extended its presence in multiple product categories from Fabrics to Apparels and Home Textiles. The Company has five manufacturing plats located at different places in the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. SKNLs brands include Reid & Taylor, Belmonte, S.Kumars, Uniformity By Belmonte, Carmichael House and Stephens Brothers. The major SBUs of SKNL include Consumer Textiles, Ready-To-Wear, Home Textiles, Luxury Suitings and High Value Fine Cotton. SKNL became a deemed Public Company with effect from 28th February 1991 and also became a simplicitor public company in the year 1992. The Group also established its presence in the Middle East and the U.K./European markets during the year 1992 itself. The fresh certificate of change of name was issued on 28th September of the year 1993. SKNL had acquired spinning- cum-weaving unit situated near Dewas in M.P from Standard Industries Limited in the year 1997 and then during the year 1998, the company had entered into a technical and marketing collaboration with Reid & Taylor of Scotland for manufacturing and marketing of an exclusive worsted suitings. Reid & Taylor India Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, which was launched by SKNL in India during the same year of 1998 with the inauguration of a state-

