SectorTextiles
Open₹2.5
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.69
Day's High₹3
Day's Low₹2.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹14.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)89.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
297.4
297.4
317.53
256.23
Preference Capital
47.59
52.33
52.33
76.39
Reserves
826.31
1,207.7
1,142.59
744.85
Net Worth
1,171.3
1,557.43
1,512.45
1,077.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
3,395.88
3,511.46
2,757.62
yoy growth (%)
-3.29
27.33
Raw materials
-2,594.65
-2,455.5
-1,929.65
As % of sales
76.4
69.92
69.97
Employee costs
-59.25
-88.44
-57.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-87.3
279.22
200.58
Depreciation
-128.77
-92.21
-74
Tax paid
-2.71
-99.65
-27.88
Working capital
379.14
109.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.29
27.33
Op profit growth
-26.44
31.39
EBIT growth
-35.26
31.72
Net profit growth
-330.64
3.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
4,988.77
6,353.75
5,180.54
3,840.51
2,260.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,988.77
6,353.75
5,180.54
3,840.51
2,260.36
Other Operating Income
1.32
2.77
42.34
20.43
15.85
Other Income
9.64
7.76
0
0
57.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nitin S Kasliwal
Deputy Managing Director
Anil Channa
Director
Jagadeesh S Shetty
Director
R K Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd
Summary
One of Indias leading Textile and Apparel Company, named S.Kumars Nationwide Limited (SKNL) was incorporated on 28th September 1990 as a private limited company. With expertise in multi-fiber manufacturing, the company has extended its presence in multiple product categories from Fabrics to Apparels and Home Textiles. The Company has five manufacturing plats located at different places in the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. SKNLs brands include Reid & Taylor, Belmonte, S.Kumars, Uniformity By Belmonte, Carmichael House and Stephens Brothers. The major SBUs of SKNL include Consumer Textiles, Ready-To-Wear, Home Textiles, Luxury Suitings and High Value Fine Cotton. SKNL became a deemed Public Company with effect from 28th February 1991 and also became a simplicitor public company in the year 1992. The Group also established its presence in the Middle East and the U.K./European markets during the year 1992 itself. The fresh certificate of change of name was issued on 28th September of the year 1993. SKNL had acquired spinning- cum-weaving unit situated near Dewas in M.P from Standard Industries Limited in the year 1997 and then during the year 1998, the company had entered into a technical and marketing collaboration with Reid & Taylor of Scotland for manufacturing and marketing of an exclusive worsted suitings. Reid & Taylor India Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, which was launched by SKNL in India during the same year of 1998 with the inauguration of a state-
