S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd Share Price

3
(0%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2.5

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

25.69

Day's High

3

Day's Low

2.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

14.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

89.22

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:48 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.59%

Non-Promoter- 1.62%

Institutions: 1.61%

Non-Institutions: 94.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

297.4

297.4

317.53

256.23

Preference Capital

47.59

52.33

52.33

76.39

Reserves

826.31

1,207.7

1,142.59

744.85

Net Worth

1,171.3

1,557.43

1,512.45

1,077.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

3,395.88

3,511.46

2,757.62

yoy growth (%)

-3.29

27.33

Raw materials

-2,594.65

-2,455.5

-1,929.65

As % of sales

76.4

69.92

69.97

Employee costs

-59.25

-88.44

-57.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-87.3

279.22

200.58

Depreciation

-128.77

-92.21

-74

Tax paid

-2.71

-99.65

-27.88

Working capital

379.14

109.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.29

27.33

Op profit growth

-26.44

31.39

EBIT growth

-35.26

31.72

Net profit growth

-330.64

3.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

4,988.77

6,353.75

5,180.54

3,840.51

2,260.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,988.77

6,353.75

5,180.54

3,840.51

2,260.36

Other Operating Income

1.32

2.77

42.34

20.43

15.85

Other Income

9.64

7.76

0

0

57.2

S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nitin S Kasliwal

Deputy Managing Director

Anil Channa

Director

Jagadeesh S Shetty

Director

R K Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd

Summary

One of Indias leading Textile and Apparel Company, named S.Kumars Nationwide Limited (SKNL) was incorporated on 28th September 1990 as a private limited company. With expertise in multi-fiber manufacturing, the company has extended its presence in multiple product categories from Fabrics to Apparels and Home Textiles. The Company has five manufacturing plats located at different places in the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. SKNLs brands include Reid & Taylor, Belmonte, S.Kumars, Uniformity By Belmonte, Carmichael House and Stephens Brothers. The major SBUs of SKNL include Consumer Textiles, Ready-To-Wear, Home Textiles, Luxury Suitings and High Value Fine Cotton. SKNL became a deemed Public Company with effect from 28th February 1991 and also became a simplicitor public company in the year 1992. The Group also established its presence in the Middle East and the U.K./European markets during the year 1992 itself. The fresh certificate of change of name was issued on 28th September of the year 1993. SKNL had acquired spinning- cum-weaving unit situated near Dewas in M.P from Standard Industries Limited in the year 1997 and then during the year 1998, the company had entered into a technical and marketing collaboration with Reid & Taylor of Scotland for manufacturing and marketing of an exclusive worsted suitings. Reid & Taylor India Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, which was launched by SKNL in India during the same year of 1998 with the inauguration of a state-
