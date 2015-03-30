iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3
(0%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd

S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-87.3

279.22

200.58

Depreciation

-128.77

-92.21

-74

Tax paid

-2.71

-99.65

-27.88

Working capital

379.14

109.16

Other operating items

Operating

160.34

196.5

Capital expenditure

13.71

419.35

Free cash flow

174.05

615.85

Equity raised

2,443.42

2,245.76

Investing

-296.95

12.7

Financing

396.33

412.88

Dividends paid

0

29.74

28.5

Net in cash

2,716.86

3,316.94

S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.