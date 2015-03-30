iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd Key Ratios

3
(0%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.48

22.66

Op profit growth

-32.77

30.84

EBIT growth

-38.29

27.59

Net profit growth

-193.56

19.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.04

21.07

19.75

EBIT margin

14.84

18.89

18.16

Net profit margin

-7.4

6.21

6.38

RoCE

9.57

16.47

RoNW

-3.34

3.4

RoA

-1.19

1.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

15.65

13.39

Dividend per share

0

1

1

Cash EPS

-18.11

8.31

7.23

Book value per share

84.31

101.65

97.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

2.1

4.08

P/CEPS

-0.45

3.96

7.56

P/B

0.09

0.32

0.57

EV/EBIDTA

5.18

3.9

4.55

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

8.87

11.92

Tax payout

-721.9

-29.29

-29.47

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

189.11

127.12

Inventory days

149.36

103.61

Creditor days

-39.41

-23.06

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1

-2.24

-2.44

Net debt / equity

1.78

1.41

1.18

Net debt / op. profit

4.96

3.19

3.21

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.8

-58.81

-57.35

Employee costs

-3.21

-9.18

-9.91

Other costs

-8.93

-10.91

-12.97

S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.