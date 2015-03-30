Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.48
22.66
Op profit growth
-32.77
30.84
EBIT growth
-38.29
27.59
Net profit growth
-193.56
19.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.04
21.07
19.75
EBIT margin
14.84
18.89
18.16
Net profit margin
-7.4
6.21
6.38
RoCE
9.57
16.47
RoNW
-3.34
3.4
RoA
-1.19
1.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
15.65
13.39
Dividend per share
0
1
1
Cash EPS
-18.11
8.31
7.23
Book value per share
84.31
101.65
97.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
2.1
4.08
P/CEPS
-0.45
3.96
7.56
P/B
0.09
0.32
0.57
EV/EBIDTA
5.18
3.9
4.55
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
8.87
11.92
Tax payout
-721.9
-29.29
-29.47
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
189.11
127.12
Inventory days
149.36
103.61
Creditor days
-39.41
-23.06
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1
-2.24
-2.44
Net debt / equity
1.78
1.41
1.18
Net debt / op. profit
4.96
3.19
3.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.8
-58.81
-57.35
Employee costs
-3.21
-9.18
-9.91
Other costs
-8.93
-10.91
-12.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.