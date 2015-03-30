Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
3,395.88
3,511.46
2,757.62
yoy growth (%)
-3.29
27.33
Raw materials
-2,594.65
-2,455.5
-1,929.65
As % of sales
76.4
69.92
69.97
Employee costs
-59.25
-88.44
-57.51
As % of sales
1.74
2.51
2.08
Other costs
-171.79
-192.33
-180.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.05
5.47
6.54
Operating profit
570.16
775.17
589.95
OPM
16.79
22.07
21.39
Depreciation
-128.77
-92.21
-74
Interest expense
-530.3
-405.1
-318.91
Other income
1.6
1.37
3.55
Profit before tax
-87.3
279.22
200.58
Taxes
-2.71
-99.65
-27.88
Tax rate
3.1
-35.69
-13.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-90.01
179.56
172.7
Exceptional items
-324.14
0
0
Net profit
-414.16
179.56
172.7
yoy growth (%)
-330.64
3.97
NPM
-12.19
5.11
6.26
