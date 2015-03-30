iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3
(0%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

3,395.88

3,511.46

2,757.62

yoy growth (%)

-3.29

27.33

Raw materials

-2,594.65

-2,455.5

-1,929.65

As % of sales

76.4

69.92

69.97

Employee costs

-59.25

-88.44

-57.51

As % of sales

1.74

2.51

2.08

Other costs

-171.79

-192.33

-180.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.05

5.47

6.54

Operating profit

570.16

775.17

589.95

OPM

16.79

22.07

21.39

Depreciation

-128.77

-92.21

-74

Interest expense

-530.3

-405.1

-318.91

Other income

1.6

1.37

3.55

Profit before tax

-87.3

279.22

200.58

Taxes

-2.71

-99.65

-27.88

Tax rate

3.1

-35.69

-13.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-90.01

179.56

172.7

Exceptional items

-324.14

0

0

Net profit

-414.16

179.56

172.7

yoy growth (%)

-330.64

3.97

NPM

-12.19

5.11

6.26

S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.