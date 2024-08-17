iifl-logo-icon 1
S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3
(0%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

4,685.22

4,638.49

3,721.14

2,860.5

1,698.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,685.22

4,638.49

3,721.14

2,860.5

1,698.71

Other Operating Income

1.12

2.16

34.02

15.31

0

Other Income

7.19

6.48

0

0

12.56

Total Income

4,693.54

4,647.14

3,755.17

2,875.82

1,711.29

Total Expenditure

3,819.85

3,676.87

3,036.48

2,333.72

1,342.76

PBIDT

873.69

970.26

718.69

542.09

368.52

Interest

534.66

388.75

258.54

178.38

89.41

PBDT

339.01

581.51

460.14

363.7

279.11

Depreciation

148.27

109.55

88.76

48.84

40.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

69.25

158.11

120.88

103.08

78.87

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

121.48

313.83

250.5

211.77

160.02

Minority Interest After NP

35.02

49.41

44.22

34.65

9.21

Net Profit after Minority Interest

86.47

264.42

206.27

177.11

150.8

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

86.47

264.42

206.27

177.11

150.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.89

9.25

8.34

7.48

6.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

297.39

297.39

265.45

236.5

223.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

21,92,55,408

15,28,87,920

14,75,94,304

11,86,50,560

11,86,50,560

Public Shareholding (%)

73.72

51.4

55.59

50.16

53.11

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

6,92,80,888

11,11,72,856

8,99,54,360

8,10,03,008

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

88.65

76.93

76.31

68.73

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

23.29

37.38

33.88

34.25

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

88,67,084

3,33,42,602

2,79,08,924

3,68,60,272

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

11.35

23.06

23.68

31.27

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

2.98

11.21

10.51

15.57

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.64

20.91

19.31

18.95

21.69

PBDTM(%)

7.23

12.53

12.36

12.71

16.43

PATM(%)

2.59

6.76

6.73

7.4

9.42

