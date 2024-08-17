S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
4,685.22
4,638.49
3,721.14
2,860.5
1,698.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,685.22
4,638.49
3,721.14
2,860.5
1,698.71
Other Operating Income
1.12
2.16
34.02
15.31
0
Other Income
7.19
6.48
0
0
12.56
Total Income
4,693.54
4,647.14
3,755.17
2,875.82
1,711.29
Total Expenditure
3,819.85
3,676.87
3,036.48
2,333.72
1,342.76
PBIDT
873.69
970.26
718.69
542.09
368.52
Interest
534.66
388.75
258.54
178.38
89.41
PBDT
339.01
581.51
460.14
363.7
279.11
Depreciation
148.27
109.55
88.76
48.84
40.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
69.25
158.11
120.88
103.08
78.87
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
121.48
313.83
250.5
211.77
160.02
Minority Interest After NP
35.02
49.41
44.22
34.65
9.21
Net Profit after Minority Interest
86.47
264.42
206.27
177.11
150.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
86.47
264.42
206.27
177.11
150.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.89
9.25
8.34
7.48
6.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
297.39
297.39
265.45
236.5
223.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
21,92,55,408
15,28,87,920
14,75,94,304
11,86,50,560
11,86,50,560
Public Shareholding (%)
73.72
51.4
55.59
50.16
53.11
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
6,92,80,888
11,11,72,856
8,99,54,360
8,10,03,008
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
88.65
76.93
76.31
68.73
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
23.29
37.38
33.88
34.25
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
88,67,084
3,33,42,602
2,79,08,924
3,68,60,272
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
11.35
23.06
23.68
31.27
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
2.98
11.21
10.51
15.57
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.64
20.91
19.31
18.95
21.69
PBDTM(%)
7.23
12.53
12.36
12.71
16.43
PATM(%)
2.59
6.76
6.73
7.4
9.42
