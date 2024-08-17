iifl-logo-icon 1
S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd Half Yearly Results

3
(0%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Sept-2012Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2011

Gross Sales

1,869.31

3,119.44

3,364.39

2,989.36

2,802.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,869.31

3,119.44

3,364.39

2,989.36

2,802.24

Other Operating Income

0.18

1.12

0.94

1.84

18.08

Other Income

6.38

3.25

3.3

4.46

0

Total Income

1,875.89

3,123.84

3,368.63

2,995.65

2,820.32

Total Expenditure

1,885.31

2,528.44

2,636.54

2,380.73

2,240.5

PBIDT

-9.43

595.39

732.09

614.91

579.82

Interest

390.64

345.45

293.66

239.64

188.7

PBDT

-400.07

249.94

438.43

375.26

391.12

Depreciation

68.3

100.91

78.42

69.34

65.74

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-15.01

49.59

95.27

99.8

87.93

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-453.36

99.43

264.74

206.11

237.45

Minority Interest After NP

-7.82

23.4

43.1

32.81

33.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-445.54

76.01

221.64

173.3

204.36

Extra-ordinary Items

-324.14

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-121.39

76.01

221.64

173.3

204.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

2.53

7.45

6.07

7.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

297.39

297.39

297.4

284.98

284.98

Public Shareholding (Number)

24,10,05,408

16,43,45,024

15,28,87,917

15,46,35,104

15,46,90,096

Public Shareholding (%)

81.04

55.25

51.41

54.25

54.28

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

5,62,30,888

13,28,12,760

12,08,72,858

10,82,25,856

10,82,26,858

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

99.69

99.81

83.64

83.02

83.07

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

18.9

44.65

40.64

37.97

37.98

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,67,084

2,45,602

2,36,42,602

2,21,16,424

2,20,61,423

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0.3

0.18

16.36

16.96

16.93

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0.05

0.07

7.95

7.76

7.74

PBIDTM(%)

-0.5

19.08

21.75

20.57

20.69

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-24.25

3.18

7.86

6.89

8.47

