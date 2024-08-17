S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
1,869.31
3,119.44
3,364.39
2,989.36
2,802.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,869.31
3,119.44
3,364.39
2,989.36
2,802.24
Other Operating Income
0.18
1.12
0.94
1.84
18.08
Other Income
6.38
3.25
3.3
4.46
0
Total Income
1,875.89
3,123.84
3,368.63
2,995.65
2,820.32
Total Expenditure
1,885.31
2,528.44
2,636.54
2,380.73
2,240.5
PBIDT
-9.43
595.39
732.09
614.91
579.82
Interest
390.64
345.45
293.66
239.64
188.7
PBDT
-400.07
249.94
438.43
375.26
391.12
Depreciation
68.3
100.91
78.42
69.34
65.74
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-15.01
49.59
95.27
99.8
87.93
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-453.36
99.43
264.74
206.11
237.45
Minority Interest After NP
-7.82
23.4
43.1
32.81
33.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-445.54
76.01
221.64
173.3
204.36
Extra-ordinary Items
-324.14
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-121.39
76.01
221.64
173.3
204.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
2.53
7.45
6.07
7.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
297.39
297.39
297.4
284.98
284.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
24,10,05,408
16,43,45,024
15,28,87,917
15,46,35,104
15,46,90,096
Public Shareholding (%)
81.04
55.25
51.41
54.25
54.28
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
5,62,30,888
13,28,12,760
12,08,72,858
10,82,25,856
10,82,26,858
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
99.69
99.81
83.64
83.02
83.07
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
18.9
44.65
40.64
37.97
37.98
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,67,084
2,45,602
2,36,42,602
2,21,16,424
2,20,61,423
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0.3
0.18
16.36
16.96
16.93
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.05
0.07
7.95
7.76
7.74
PBIDTM(%)
-0.5
19.08
21.75
20.57
20.69
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-24.25
3.18
7.86
6.89
8.47
