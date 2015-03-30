S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
297.4
297.4
317.53
256.23
Preference Capital
47.59
52.33
52.33
76.39
Reserves
826.31
1,207.7
1,142.59
744.85
Net Worth
1,171.3
1,557.43
1,512.45
1,077.47
Minority Interest
Debt
3,215.84
2,957.39
2,663.81
2,365.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
42.32
41.45
28.69
18.23
Total Liabilities
4,429.46
4,556.27
4,204.95
3,461.51
Fixed Assets
984.52
1,114.89
818.7
1,215.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
219.92
516.87
504.17
425.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
1.85
1.77
1.16
Networking Capital
3,221.91
2,911.86
2,859.54
1,772.94
Inventories
1,320.58
1,162.1
940.7
725.94
Inventory Days
141.94
120.79
124.51
Sundry Debtors
1,834.17
1,493.76
1,188.73
1,029.63
Debtor Days
197.14
155.26
157.34
Other Current Assets
769.09
867.39
1,097.91
426.75
Sundry Creditors
-251.82
-334.14
-86.58
-78.95
Creditor Days
27.06
34.73
11.45
Other Current Liabilities
-450.11
-277.25
-281.22
-330.43
Cash
3.12
10.8
20.77
46.26
Total Assets
4,429.47
4,556.27
4,204.95
3,461.51
