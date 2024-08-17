S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd Summary

One of Indias leading Textile and Apparel Company, named S.Kumars Nationwide Limited (SKNL) was incorporated on 28th September 1990 as a private limited company. With expertise in multi-fiber manufacturing, the company has extended its presence in multiple product categories from Fabrics to Apparels and Home Textiles. The Company has five manufacturing plats located at different places in the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. SKNLs brands include Reid & Taylor, Belmonte, S.Kumars, Uniformity By Belmonte, Carmichael House and Stephens Brothers. The major SBUs of SKNL include Consumer Textiles, Ready-To-Wear, Home Textiles, Luxury Suitings and High Value Fine Cotton. SKNL became a deemed Public Company with effect from 28th February 1991 and also became a simplicitor public company in the year 1992. The Group also established its presence in the Middle East and the U.K./European markets during the year 1992 itself. The fresh certificate of change of name was issued on 28th September of the year 1993. SKNL had acquired spinning- cum-weaving unit situated near Dewas in M.P from Standard Industries Limited in the year 1997 and then during the year 1998, the company had entered into a technical and marketing collaboration with Reid & Taylor of Scotland for manufacturing and marketing of an exclusive worsted suitings. Reid & Taylor India Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, which was launched by SKNL in India during the same year of 1998 with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art fabric plant at Mysore. SKNL had introduced a novel concept in distribution called Direct to Retail (DTR) in the year 1999. In 200-01, the Chamunda unit of the company had modified the product mix and made it a high value cotton-based manufacturing facility. The Home Textile division of the company tapped high growth and newer markets for exports by added values-added products in the international market during the year 2001-2002. The management of the company had consciously pruned down trading activity which was not profitable in the financial year of 2002-03. SKNL had introduced economically-priced rang under Reid & Taylor, which was made in the year 2004-05. The Company successfully raised funds by the way of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) of US Dollars 50 million during the financial year 2005-06. The brand Belmonte was launched by the company in the year 2006; it offers fabrics and ready to wear garments in its range and also in the same year of 2006, the Home Textile division had introduced the premium Carmichael House brand of home textile products. With effect from 1st January 2008, the Luxury Textile division had been hived off into a separate subsidiary company. SKNLs retail business was demerged and into results the company Brandhouse Retails Limited with effect from March of the year 2008. The Company finalised the purchase of Leggiuno S.p.A, a leading Italian high value shirting fabrics enterprise headquartered in the town of Leggiuno (VA) near Milano through a wholly owned subsidiary in October 2008.