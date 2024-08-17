iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price

6.9
(0.00%)
Mar 20, 2017|03:11:57 PM

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

6.9

Prev. Close

6.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

6.9

Day's Low

6.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-13.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:59 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.26%

Non-Promoter- 8.46%

Institutions: 8.46%

Non-Institutions: 50.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

19.67

19.67

19.67

22.74

Preference Capital

18.71

18.71

18.71

15.64

Reserves

-114.86

14.19

35.27

44.81

Net Worth

-76.48

52.57

73.65

83.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

361.91

412.23

461.09

408.09

yoy growth (%)

-12.2

-10.59

12.98

4.61

Raw materials

-225.19

-245.89

-280.07

-257.96

As % of sales

62.22

59.64

60.74

63.21

Employee costs

-30.2

-30.77

-29.28

-25.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-21.07

-13.89

-14.03

-20.13

Depreciation

-15.8

-16.18

-21.14

-20.19

Tax paid

0

0

1.95

6.03

Working capital

-3.01

-5.37

6.84

-6.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.2

-10.59

12.98

4.61

Op profit growth

-50.17

0.46

65.54

-13.39

EBIT growth

-64.94

14.1

118.19

-39.83

Net profit growth

142.04

-27.92

-14.27

35.14

No Record Found

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sanjeev Mitla

Managing Director

Ravinder Kumar Agarwal

Executive Director

Arun Kumar Agarwal

Director

Kusheshwar Jha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd

Summary

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills (SSML), originally a part of the Suryalakshmi group, was incorporated in May 83. Currently, R K Agarwal is its managing director. SSML has a cotton yarn spinning unit at Makhtal, Andhra Pradesh. The cost of the project, having an installed capacity of 15,120 spindles, was Rs 10.60 cr. Commercial production on the partial capacity of 5040 spindles started from Jan.92. To part-finance this unit, the company went public in Mar.92. The unit is equipped with the state-of-the-art machineries which can produce export quality yarn. In Feb.95, the company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15, aggregating Rs 9.92 cr, for expansion and augmenting long-term working capital. SSML manufactures synthetic yarn at its Burgul unit in Andhra Pradesh. This unit started commercial production on a partial capacity of 6912 spindles from Mar.94. The remaining 5328 spindles were installed during 1994-95. SSMLs products are exported mainly to Korea, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Italy. The company has undertook expansion of its Burgul unit to add 6048 spindles to the existing capacity. Two autocone winding machines were imported from Japan and installed during the year. With this expansion , the Makthal Unit has 15120 spindles dedicted to cotton spinning and the Burgul Unit has around 25000 spindles dedicted to synthetic yarn.The company was awarded a term loan of Rs.10 crores under Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme from IDBI towards modernisation of Makthal and Bu
QUICKLINKS FOR Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

